For all the memorable characters Grand Theft Auto has introduced over the years, there’s always been something a little off about how the series approaches its protagonists. They’re often larger-than-life personalities with enough baggage to fill an entire criminal enterprise, yet their personal stories can feel surprisingly disconnected from the chaos happening around them. GTA 5 made an ambitious attempt to address this by giving players three protagonists with wildly different personalities. It was an entertaining experiment, but it was a hard sell to get you to feel genuine compelled in their actual lives. This is especially apparent when you recall Rockstar didn’t really bother expand upon their stories after the credits. That’s where Grand Theft Auto 6 gets the narrative right.

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Jason and Lucia are exactly the kind of protagonists I’ve wanted to see from this franchise. Rather than splitting attention between three people with competing ambitions, Rockstar builds its latest crime saga around a relationship that gives the entire adventure a much stronger emotional foundation. They’re partners whose futures are tied together, for better or considerably worse, which means their actions take on an inherent emotional risk, adding an extra layer to literally everything they say and do. This shift makes an enormous difference, as it gives players a natural core to care about the about them, in one of the most dangerous professions: being a criminal.

Jason and Lucia Give GTA 6 the Emotional Center GTA 5 Was Missing

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

One of the biggest strengths of GTA 5 is undoubtedly its three-protagonist setup. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor each bring something different to the table, and switching between them creates opportunities for comedy and conflict that wouldn’t work nearly as well with a single lead. But that structure comes with a trade-off. The story constantly has to divide its attention between three separate lives, each with their own problems and motivations. Their paths intersect in entertaining ways, but the relationships between them rarely become the emotional foundation holding the entire experience together. They’re memorable individuals first and a unified group second. I would not call that a flaw, as that’s what GTA 5 set out to accomplish, but it does leave its narrative feeling less intimate than it could have been.

Jason and Lucia’s relationship isn’t some subplot that Rockstar occasionally revisits between heists. It’s the connective tissue running through the entire experience. Their criminal ambitions are intertwined because neither character is simply pursuing some grand scheme in isolation. They’re trying to build a future together, even when their circumstances make that prospect seem increasingly ridiculous. That gives their decisions a stronger weight. A dangerous job isn’t just another opportunity to make money or create some spectacular mess. It’s something that could affect the person standing beside them, that’s a natural concept for any human to feel, whether its a spouse, a family member, or anything between. I find that considerably more compelling than simply having another protagonist to switch between.

Jason and Lucia don’t need to constantly agree with each other to make their partnership interesting, nor does their connection depend on turning every interaction into some grand romantic declaration. Their chemistry comes through in the smaller moments, the banter, the disagreements, and the sense that these two people have developed a life together despite everything working against them. Rockstar has always been capable of writing memorable personalities, but giving those personalities a relationship worth investing in is a different challenge altogether. GTA 6 understands that distinction, and it makes Jason and Lucia considerably more interesting as a pair than either protagonist would be in isolation.

GTA 6 Makes Its Open World Part of Jason and Lucia’s Story

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

One of the things I find most interesting about Jason and Lucia is that their story doesn’t have to stop whenever a mission ends. Rockstar has been building open worlds for years, where players can lose entire afternoons doing practically anything that catches their attention. Yet those diversions have often existed separately from the narratives unfolding in the main story. GTA 6 makes a more concerted effort to bring those two experiences together. Spending time with Jason and Lucia outside missions can reveal more about their personalities through conversations and interactions that respond to what’s happening around them. Rather than relying entirely on cutscenes to develop its protagonists, Rockstar gives players opportunities to get to know them simply by spending time in their shoes.

This approach apparent in the smaller interactions between the two. Jason and Lucia can hold hands while exploring the world together, wait for one another when getting into a car, and even hold doors open for each other. None of these actions is particularly spectacular on its own, but that’s precisely why I like them. They’re the sorts of things that make a relationship feel… true, rather than something that only exists when the story needs an emotional moment. Rockstar’s developers have discussed how these interactions evolved from individual mission ideas into features players could experience throughout the open world. It’s a surprisingly thoughtful use of the freedom that makes GTA 6 so appealing in the first place.

I think this is an important step forward for the series because it makes the time between major story beats feel more meaningful. The best open-world games understand that their protagonists shouldn’t disappear as characters whenever players decide to ignore the main objective for a while. I’d argue that’s one of the greatest faults of the sub-genre, so its great to see GTA 6 take a stab at tackling this long-running problem. You aren’t always watching Jason and Lucia’s story happen. Instead, sometimes you’re simply driving around together, and the game finds ways to make even that feel like part of it. It’s ultimately a clever way to strengthen the central narrative and bring the open-world design closer together in unison. Personally, I hope Rockstar carries that philosophy into whatever comes next.

Do you think Jason and Lucia make for a more compelling protagonist duo than Michael, Franklin, and Trevor in GTA 5? Why or why not? Let us know below!