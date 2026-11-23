Super Mario Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games are now $40 off for a limited time. In the case of each Super Mario game, this is the cheapest the pair of Nintendo games has ever been. The pair of meaty discounts don’t come via the Nintendo eShop, but via Walmart, which does not disclose how long either deal is live for. To this end, by the time you are reading this, it’s possible the deals have expired, but right now they are live, though you will need to add each game to your cart to see the discounted price.

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One of these two games is actually two games in one: Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Nintendo Switch, which Walmart has discounted by 57%. As a result, rather than $70, it is available for $30. This is a substantial escalation in discount, as the cheapest it has ever been before this was $50. That said, those who prefer to collect physical Switch games will be disappointed to find out this deal is only available for digital copies of the pair of Wii games.

There is a similar deal for the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree. This has also been made available for $30 at Walmart; again, though, the deal is digital only. There was a physical version of the deal, but it sold out almost instantly, at least online. You may be able to find it in person at your local store still. These two deals arrive alongside a major new Nintendo Switch eShop deal, which makes an $80 game available for just $8.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

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Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 were released by Nintendo in 2007 and 2010, respectively, as Wii exclusive games. Not only are they considered the best Wii games of all time, but they are also among the best video games of all time across all consoles and genres. This is most evidenced by the first game’s 97 on Metacritic and the sequel’s 98 on Metacritic. In 2025, the pair of games were ported for the first time to Nintendo Switch.

As for the games themselves, they are 3D platformers in the vein of classics like Super Mario 64 or the more modern Super Mario Odyssey. Specifically, they are the third and fourth games in the 3D Mario series.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

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Super Mario Party Jamboree was released in 2024 as the 13th home console installment in the Mario Party series, and the third on Nintendo Switch. Upon release, it earned an 82 on Metacritic and had the biggest launch in the series’ history. In 2025, it came to Nintendo Switch 2, and it is this version that’s on sale.