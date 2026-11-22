Imagine spending more than a decade building your criminal empire, filling garages with cars you’ve painstakingly collected, buying properties across Los Santos, and turning a fresh character into an absurdly wealthy menace. Now imagine being told it’s time to do it all over again. That’s the awkward position Rockstar faces with Grand Theft Auto 6. Its predecessor isn’t some aging multiplayer mode that players have been desperately waiting to abandon. GTA Online has grown into an entertainment platform of its own, with an enormous amount of content and a community that has spent years making Los Santos their second home. Following that is going to be a monumental challenge, regardless of how impressive Vice City turns out to be.

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And honestly, I don’t think simply giving players a new map is going to cut it. There’s a reason people keep returning to GTA Online after all these years, and it isn’t exclusively because they enjoy driving around Los Santos. They’ve built up characters with virtual lives that represent an incredible amount of time and money. Rockstar needs to give those players a compelling reason to start over without making them feel as though everything they’ve accumulated suddenly means nothing. Fortunately, there’s a fairly straightforward way to approach this problem that SEGA has already experimented, with a positive result.

GTA 6 Online Has a Much Bigger Problem Than Replacing Los Santos

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The challenge facing Rockstar isn’t really about making a better version of GTA Online (though that’s a given). It’s the player base that leaving the original behind is worth it. That’s a difficult proposition when you consider just how much the game has accumulated since its debut in 2013. Some players have been around practically from the beginning, and their characters have grown alongside the experience. They’ve purchased businesses and spent years acquiring things that newer players might not even realize exist. Even the most outrageous criminal empire represents a personal investment when you’ve spent that long building it. Starting over might be exciting for some, but I can absolutely understand why others would be reluctant.

Its unrealistic, though, for Rockstar to try to preserve everyone’s entire criminal empire. The games are literally decade apart, and the tech involved is massively different. A new generation GTA Online also deserves a fresh economy, a new progression system, and its own reasons for players to chase that next big purchase. Carrying over billions in GTA$ or allowing veterans to immediately bring their entire arsenal into a new game would undermine much of that experience before it even gets going. But there’s a meaningful difference between resetting someone’s progress and wiping away everything they’ve collected. I’d happily start from the bottom again if it meant having a new world to explore and a fresh set of criminal opportunities to pursue. What I wouldn’t appreciate is losing years of cosmetic purchases and collectibles simply because Rockstar wants everyone to begin with an empty wardrobe.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Shows Rockstar How to Handle the Transition

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This might sound like an unusual comparison, but SEGA’s Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis offers Rockstar a surprisingly good blueprint. The original Phantasy Star Online 2 had already been running for more than a decade when SEGA introduced New Genesis as a massive next-generation evolution of the experience. Players weren’t simply moving into a new region with their existing progression intact. Character growth was reset, and much of the original game’s equipment and progression systems didn’t make the transition. However, SEGA made a particularly smart decision with one of the things players had spent years collecting: their fashion. A substantial range of avatar items and customization options carried over, allowing longtime players to bring their established appearance into the new experience. It wasn’t a complete transfer of everything, but it meant that a decade of cosmetic collecting wasn’t simply thrown away.

Rockstar should make players start from scratch in GTA 6 Online, but give them access to the clothing and cosmetic items they’ve purchased or earned throughout GTA Online‘s lifespan. There might be some technical hurdles involved, especially if older assets need to be rebuilt to meet the new game’s visual standards, but that doesn’t make the idea any less worthwhile. In fact, Grinding Gear Games is already demonstrating another approach with Path of Exile 2. The studio is bringing applicable cosmetic purchases from the original Path of Exile into its sequel, while gradually adapting its enormous backlog of microtransactions to work in the new game. Not every item is immediately available, but the commitment to preserving purchases is there.

I don’t expect Rockstar to make everything from GTA Online compatible with a completely different game. Some things simply won’t make sense in Vice City, and a fresh online experience needs room to establish its own identity. But cosmetics are a different matter. If someone has spent years collecting outfits and accessories, why should all of that disappear when they move to a new game? GTA Online has been an enormous part of the franchise’s success, and the people who kept it alive deserve to feel that their time and purchases mattered. Rockstar doesn’t need to let everyone bring their old empire into Vice City, it should consider letting players bring their visual selves along for the ride. GTA 6 Online has not yet been announced, but its evitable arrival is already setting the stage for conversations just like this.

How much of your GTA Online progress would you want to carry into the next game, and would you be willing to start your criminal empire all over again? Let us know in the comment section below.