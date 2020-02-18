Wonder Woman and the Amazons Come to Tabletop

With the release of Wonder Woman 1984 just a few months away, Wonder Woman and her fellow Amazons are now the focus of a new cooperative tabletop board game. Ravensburger has announced Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons, a new fully cooperative board game for 2-5 players. In the new game, players control up to five Amazons as they defend the island of Themyscira from one of three Wonder Woman enemies, each of whom have their own strategies and abilities. Players will have to work together to keep Themyscira safe as they protect their home from threats like Ares, Circe, and the Cheetah. Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons comes with cover art by comics artist Jenny Frisson, giving the game a decidedly comics feel.

Each Amazon comes with their own unique miniature and has their own special ability. For instance, Diana can move an extra space during the Strategize Phase, while Artemis starts off the game with a Relic to help her in battle. Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons also comes with 60 hero cards, unique enemy movers for each of the villains, plus tokens, hero mats, marker cubes and Hero and Enemy cards.

Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons comes out just before the release of Wonder Woman 1984, the new movie starring Gal Gadot as Diana. Although set in the "world of man", the movie will also feature Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright as Hippolyta and Antiope respectively.

Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons will be released in March 2020 and will cost $34.99. You can pre-order the game here on Amazon and get a look at the game below!

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

