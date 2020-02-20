Animal Crossing Fans Are Loving Everything Coming to New Horizons

Earlier this morning, the good folks at Nintendo released a new Nintendo Direct all about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while nothing particularly shocking came of the announcements, a whole slew of smaller tidbits -- more customization, new villagers, and more -- made for an enjoyable time. That is, if you're an Animal Crossing fan, and a whole bunch of folks absolutely are.

The Nintendo Direct itself is over 25 minutes in length, and the official website has even more information showing off what folks can do on the new island. In general, the various quality-of-life updates and customization options, like being able to design your own coffee mugs, seem to have been a hit.

You can check out the new Nintendo Direct, in full, below for yourself:

Even Isabelle, the adorable dog that served as assistant mayor in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, seems excited about all of the new stuff coming to New Horizons.

Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package looks so amazing! I hope everyone is excited after seeing what’s in store for their new island life! I know I can’t wait to see everyone’s islands… pic.twitter.com/nKxnuoFjwz — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) February 20, 2020

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

