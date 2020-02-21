Dr Disrespect Inks Deal for In-Character Fictional Memoir

There are few video game personalities as beloved as Dr Disrespect. The streamer has a unique style, which has built him a strong and passionate fanbase of more than 7 million followers. Those fans and more will get a chance to learn about the self-proclaimed "greatest gamer in the universe" when his upcoming, in-character memoir Violence. Speed. Momentum arrives in spring 2021. The tongue-in-cheek account will tell of Dr Disrespect's humble beginnings, and how he grew into the massive, multimedia success he is today. Gallery Books will handle publishing duties, while Simon and Shuster Audio will release an audio version, as read by Dr Disrespect himself!

According to Gallery Books, the memoir will cover previously untold tales, including Dr Disrespect's back-to-back Blockbuster Video Game Championship wins in 1993 and 1994. But the memoir won't be all about gaming. Dr Disrespect will also use the opportunity to give advice on mullets, mustaches, and more.

Born Herschel Beahm IV, Beahm once worked for Sledgehammer Games, developing maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Beahm left Sledgehammer in 2015 to focus on streaming full-time, where he quickly gained a following thanks to Dr Disrepect's over-the-top persona. During his streams, Dr Disrespect typically plays battle royale games, including PUBG and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, though he doesn't seem to be a fan of Fortnite, calling it "the corniest game in the history of video games."

Dr Disrespect is quickly becoming a fairly big star outside of the gaming community. Late last year, he signed a TV development deal with Skybound Entertainment to develop a TV series based around the Dr Disrespect character. Further news is slim at this time, but like the book, it should further flesh out the character.

Dr Disrespect's rise is yet another example of the profound impact streaming has had on the video game industry, and pop culture, in general. Dr Disrespect has clearly resonated with audiences in a big way. It will be interesting to see if the character can maintain this level of popularity through the show and book, or if the various surrounding media will oversaturate the market. At this point in his career, Beahm is clearly on top of the mountain, but time will tell if he's truly only halfway up.

