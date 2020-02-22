Uncharted Movie's Tom Holland Says Mark Wahlberg "Is Going to be Amazing as Sully"

This week, Tom Holland revealed that the upcoming Uncharted movie is poised to begin filming in four weeks, and that, despite being a prequel to the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game series, it draws inspiration from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the final game of the Nathan Drake story. On top of this, the Spider-Man star also talked up his co-star Mark Wahlberg, who will be playing Sully in the movie, the mentor of Holland's character and the movie's protagonist, Nathan Drake.

According to Holland, the Massachusetts-born actor "is going to be amazing as Sully," which should alleviate the concerns about the casting, at least for some. In addition to this, Holland also teases the movie's stunts. In other words, if you thought there wouldn't be a lot of crazy scenes because it's a younger Nathan Drake, well don't worry, it sounds like there will be plenty.

"Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully," said Holland while speaking to IGN. "The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

Holland continued, talking about the movie's younger, "fresh" take on Nathan Drake, and how he anticipates having a lot of fun this summer with Mark Wahlberg as the two travel the world together both in real life and the movie.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," Holland explained. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

Barring any further delays, the Uncharted movie will release worldwide on March 5, 2021. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming film, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the Sony movie by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Mark Wahlberg is the right casting for a younger Sully, and do you think he will do a good job with the character?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!