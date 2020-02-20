Uncharted Movie Will Begin Filming in Four Weeks, Says Tom Holland

According to Tom Holland, the long-in-development Uncharted movie is poised to begin filming in just four weeks, which means, it will begin shooting sometime next month. Further, it will apparently feature plenty of signature Nathan Drake stunts. Word of the movie's filming window comes way of the same interview where Holland revealed that the movie, despite being a prequel to the games, will draw from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the last game in PlayStation and Naughty Dog's four-game Nathan Drake saga.

Unfortunately, Holland doesn't divulge a specific filming date, but if what he's saying is accurate, we should start to see more and hear more details about the movie as set photos leak and reports about what's being filmed roll in.

"If I'm honest, one of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game... Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular," said Holland while speaking to IGN. "It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted.' And he was like 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?' I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.' So yeah, we start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

Of course, it's possible Holland misspoke, but at the moment of publishing, no party involved has refuted the claim, so presumably it's accurate.

The Uncharted movie -- barring another delay -- will release worldwide on March 5, 2021. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the tortured film by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

