Streets of Rage 4 Trailer Reveals Release Window, Mutliplayer, and New Character

Today, Dotemu revealed Streets of Rage 4's release window and a new trailer that reveals a new character, plus the game's multiplayer. According to the Paris-based publisher, the new installment in the long-running and nostalgic series will release sometime this spring via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the game will be available at retail, but Dotemu does note the PC version of the game will be on Steam.

In addition to announcing the game's somewhat imminent release window, the publisher also revealed a new trailer, which most importantly reveals the game's last unrevealed playable character, Floyd Iraia, a bruiser with powerful cybernetic arms. Further, the trailer also reveals the game's multiplayer, which will feature two-player online and four-player offline support.

"Meet Floyd Iraia, the last Streets of Rage 4 playable character, who dishes out serious damage with his incredibly strong cybernetic arms," reads an official blurb about the character. "Although Floyd’s movement and health recovery are slower than most, he boasts the longest reach among the playable roster and tremendous power, ensuring any combo he puts an enemy through will be devastating."

Streets of Rage 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring, any delay, it will release worldwide this spring. At the moment of publishing, a price point has not been disclosed.

"Amongst the best beat’em up series ever created, jammin’ ‘90s beats and over the top street fighting, the iconic series Streets of Rage comes back with a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore," read an official pitch of the game.

For more news, media, and information on all things Streets of Rage 4, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as you wait for the new beat 'em up to hit, don't forget there's plenty of new games releasing this week that are worthy of your attention. You can read more -- as well as watch trailers for these games -- courtesy of our latest Out This Week.

