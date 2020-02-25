Xbox Game Pass Adds Kingdom Hearts 3 and 2 Brand New Games

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC has added not one, not two, but three new games. One of these, is one of the most popular games of 2019, and the other two are brand new releases dropping this week. More specifically, Kingdom Hearts 3 is now available on Xbox Game Pass, or at least the Xbox One version of the service. Meanwhile, now available on both PC and Xbox One, is Two Point Hospital and Wasteland Remastered.

It's unclear how long the trio of games will be available in the service, as Microsoft does not disclose this information. However, given that the Wasteland series now belongs to Microsoft, Wasteland Remastered should be a permanent addition.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10. As a subscriber to it -- whether on Xbox One or PC -- you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's kept fresh with regular additions and subtractions. Meanwhile, on top of this, you also get a few extra perks, like exclusive discounts.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as watch trailers for each as well:

KINGDOM HEARTS: "Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds."

TWO POINT HOSPITAL: "Design stunning hospitals, cure peculiar illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organisation across Two Point County."

WASTELAND REMASTERED: "Wasteland Remastered is an overhaul of the 1988 title that brought the post-apocalypse to video games. Bring law to a lawless future or burn everything to the ground with full freedom of choice and consequence. See where the Wasteland series began and experience the character and world the sequels are built on."

If none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget that there's plenty of new games releasing this week that may. You can check out all of these games, courtesy of newest Out This Week.

