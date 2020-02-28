Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Hinted at in New Job Listing

A new job listing has confirmed that EA and Respawn Entertainment are making a new Star Wars game together, presumably Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. As you may know, last week a report surfaced from a reputable source claiming that development of a sequel to the Cal Kestis Star Wars game was already in development, however, at the moment of publishing this hasn't been confirmed. While the report hasn't been confirmed by either Respawn Entertainment or EA, this new job listing seemingly does exactly this for the pair. Of course, this could be a completely new Star Wars game, but this seems unlikely. Not only was last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a critical and commercial success, but the game leaves the door open for a sequel. Further, why would Respawn Entertainment throw away all the work it's already done just to make a completely different Star Wars game? It wouldn't.

Unfortunately, the new listing doesn't divulge anything salient, but if the game is already in development it's safe to assume we could see it as early as late 2021. Respawn developed the first game very quickly, and EA may ask it to do the same with a sequel. Or maybe it will get more time. Who knows. That said, I can't imagine it will come any later than late 2022, unless Respawn makes a new Titanfall first, however, back in June, EA confirmed it has no plans for Titanfall 3 at the moment.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is notably canon, so I wouldn't be surprised if Disney also wanted it to be fleshed out more. After all, all of its new characters are now a part of the canon universe, which is a pretty big deal, and hasn't been the case with Star Wars games in the past.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and its sequel is likely still a few years away. While you wait for the follow-up, don't forget to check out all of the new games releasing this week -- courtesy of our latest Out This Week -- which will surely help you forget about the long wait ahead of you. Meanwhile, for more on the games that will likely be releasing alongside the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, peep our list of confirmed PS5 games.

