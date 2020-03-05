The Internet Reacts to The Last of Us HBO Series

HBO today announced that Sony's popular video game franchise, The Last of Us, is being adapted into a television series. This isn't the first time an adaptation of the franchise has been revealed, though ComicBook.com has learned that the new HBO show will actually replace the previously announced movie. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO's Chernobyl, is bringing the series to life with the help of Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who will help write and executive produce. And, as expected, folks are by and large excited about it.

Some additional details have been announced, but all the important bits are sparse at this early stage. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. Playstation Productions also happens to be involved with the Uncharted film adaptation, which isn't surprising given that it's another Naughty Dog franchise.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," Mazin said as part of the announcement. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann added. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

It's currently unclear when HBO's The Last of Us adaptation might release. The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming sequel to the original video game, is set to release for PlayStation 4 on May 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

