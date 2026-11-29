A 6-year-old open-world RPG is officially the new #1 best-selling Steam game, meaning it is the number-one best-selling PC game on the live chart. Where it will end up on the weekly chart remains to be seen. It’s been the best-selling game on Steam the entire weekend so far, though, so it’s possible it will be atop the weekly chart as well, especially given the lack of competition as well, hence how EA Sports FC 27 was able to top last week’s weekly chart. Every video game got out of Grand Theft Auto VI’s way, which means, unlike normally this time of year, new releases aren’t dominating the Steam charts.

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Two weeks ago, a 14-year-old PC game topped the weekly Steam chart. This isn’t as noteworthy as that, but it’s not often a 6-year-old game that’s atop the Steam charts. This six-year-old open-world RPG is Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red, which is ahead of games like Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2 on the live chart. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV is notably second on pre-orders alone. Meanwhile, in the #5 spot on the live chart is the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty.

In May 2026, Cyberpunk 2077 averaged 27.6K concurrents. Over the summer, it hit an average of 53.9K. Over the last 30 days, it spiked to 84K on average. What’s driving this spike? Well, a few things. The primary driver has been the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2. There was also a substantial update at the end of October. Meanwhile, the game is also 70% off right now, which means $17.99 rather than $59.99.

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The GTA 6 Effect

It also can’t be overstated that GTA 6 is no doubt driving interest because there is no GTA 6 on PC, and there aren’t many games even similar to it on PC, at least of the new or somewhat new variety. On PC, the next best option for many is probably going to be Cyberpunk 2077.

What’s surprising is that the game was on sale when the update and the release of Edgerunners Season 2 were both newer, and while it got near the top of the Steam charts, it didn’t get to #1. This demonstrates two things: GTA 6 is driving interest in Cyberpunk 2077, but also the lack of competition right now compared to late October, when many releases dropped. The latter is no doubt the more relevant of these two factors. That said, even if GTA 6 didn’t directly contribute to Cyberpunk 2077 sales, it indreictly did by clearing the release schedule.

Cyberpunk 2077 is estimated to be somewhere in the top 20 best-selling games of all time, with well over 40 million units sold. To this end, it’s going to continue to sell many copies for years to come, as it has been doing.