An RPG released in 2006 via the PC and the PC only has just been released on PS5, making it playable on a PlayStation platform for the first time in 20 years. That said, it doesn’t appear to have been worth the wait for some PlayStation fans because right now the game only has a 3.82 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 76. This isn’t a terrible score, but in context, it’s not great. Some of this context is that a quarter of user reviews rate the game with just a 1/5 review.

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Back in 2006, German developer Piranha Bytes combined with various publishers to release Gothic 3, an RPG and the third game in the Gothic series, following 2001’s Gothic and 2002’s Gothic II. Back in August, the original Gothic was ported to PS5, and it was a huge hit with PS5 users. And then in October, Gothic II came to PS5, and once again PS5 fans loved it. In this context, the somewhat mixed reception to Gothic 3 contrasts poorly with the universal acclaim the first two games got from PS5 users earlier in the year.

At the same time, there is also context that renders this unsurprising. The first two games were cult classics from their team that had earned solid receptions, as evidenced by the first game having an 81 on Metacritic and the second game having a 79 on Metacritic. The third game, meanwhile, has a 63 on Metacritic. So, its lower score on the PlayStation Store is more indicative of the game’s quality rather than the port’s quality.

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The End of a Cult-Classic RPG Trilogy

As you may know, all three Gothic games are connected, with the same protagonist, which no doubt makes the third game more frustrating, as the trilogy doesn’t end on a high note, but those who played the first two have invested so much in the series they feel they need to finish it. To this end, if you haven’t played any of the games in the series, don’t jump into this one. Not only will you not fully understand what is going on, but it’s the worst point in the trilogy from a quality perspective.

The series follows a nameless prisoner who goes from an ordinary nobody to a legendary hero in the backdrop of the kingdom of Myrtana, a war-torn kingdom being torn apart by ancient supernatural forces, an invading orc army, and infighting. Throughout the trilogy, this nameless protagonist becomes so powerful that they become solely capable of dictating the world and humanity’s future.

Those who end up checking out Gothic 3 via the PlayStation Store should expect to hand over $30. There are some improvements offered by the port, but by and large it is the 2006 original. Meanwhile, if this new release doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if $30 is too much for your current budget, there is a AAA first-person shooter currently available on PS5 for just $3.