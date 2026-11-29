A new tease has given Hogwarts Legacy 2 fans hope ahead of The Game Awards, and that hope is that the Harry Potter sequel is going to be revealed soon, possibly at the December awards show. Hogwarts Legacy 2 has been confirmed for a while, but it has not been officially announced, let alone revealed. Hogwarts Legacy came out in 2023, though, and it never got any DLC. It’s about to be 2027, which means it’s about time for this sequel to reappear. It’s borderline surprising it hasn’t already, which may suggest one of two things: it’s an ambitious upgrade, or it’s had some development issues, even if modest. Whatever the case, the wait for it may finally be coming to an end.

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Over on social media platform X, well-known industry insider Nash Weedle dropped an interesting post with no context or follow-up. The post appears to feature a little melody reference, accompanied by a shot from the first Harry Potter movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Instantly, the replies became about Hogwarts Legacy 2, and whether this is some type of tease involving it. This is the most obvious meaning of the cryptic post, but not the only one.

Deciphering the Post

For starters, if this is a Hogwarts Legacy 2 post, it’s odd it doesn’t use an image from the game, but a scene from the films. Further, even if it’s about Hogwarts Legacy 2, what does it mean? Most likely signals a reveal is soon, but this is very speculative.

Given that Nash Weedle is an industry insider and leaker within the video game industry, this would seemingly rule out this being non-game related. There still remain some other possibilities, though, including something with LEGO Harry Potter or something new entirely. Perhaps the upcoming TV show is going to have official game adaptations, but this would surely get in the way of Hogwarts Legacy 2, unless it was LEGO. Those could probably co-exist.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is this cryptic post and a ton of speculation resulting from it. Back in June, it looked like the game was still a ways off, so it’s possible it’s not ready for a reveal. And no doubt the marketing and launch of the new HBO TV show is going to potentially influence any potential reveal date. You would assume you don’t want Hogwarts Legacy 2 to be revealed around the launch of the show because it could detract from it if it looks noticeably better. At the same time, executives like synergy, and according to previous reporting, the second game is going to tie into the TV show. How it’s going to do this when the first game is set 100 years before the TV show, which is just an adaptation of the books, is unclear. It’s very unclear, but somehow it is going to do it.