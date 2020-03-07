Analyst Suggests What PS5 and Xbox Series X's Big Focus Will Be

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to release later this year, yet we still don't know very many salient details about the consoles. While Microsoft has been detailing its next-gen console a little bit -- for example, it recently revealed the console's specs and many of its features -- Sony has largely been silent on the PS5. We don't know release dates for either console, how much they cost, or what games will even look like running on them. And the longer this salient information is withheld, the more people speculate, including industry analysts.

Speaking of industry analysts, one recently gave their take on the pair of next-gen consoles. More specifically, analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, Head of Games Research at IHS Markit, recently spoke about what he thinks the two pair of consoles will focus more on this generation. And according to Harding-Rolls, PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass will continue to grow in importance for each company.

"Next-gen, I expect a stronger focus on services to differentiate console offerings," said Harding-Rolls while speaking to MCVUK. "It’s clear that Microsoft will be focused on Xbox Game Pass, but only as part of a collection of ways to access content using different distribution and monetisation models. I do not expect a wholesale transition to subscription services. I also expect Sony to continue evolving PlayStation Now. How the platform holders blend their services together and how they are integrated as product offerings will play an important role in engaging consumers."

Meanwhile, Harding-Rolls also expects that both consoles will outsell their predecessors at launch, given two things: there's no supply constraints and pricing is appropriate. According to the analyst, it's key both Microsoft and PlayStation don't charge more than $500.

"Although there is quite a lot we don’t know about the launch of next-generation consoles, my expectation is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch strongly if there are no supply constraints and pricing is within an acceptable range, that being $499 or below," said the analyst. "By strongly I mean that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will beat the launch figures of PS4 and Xbox One. I hold this view because the PS4 has a significantly bigger active userbase compared to the PS3 back in 2013, which should put Sony in a stronger starting position at launch. I also expect Microsoft to have a much more effective launch this gen compared to Xbox One and to be better positioned to drive early adoption."

As you may remember, earlier this year we predicted the PS5 would cost $500, and explained why it's a perfectly reasonable price point when considering numerous factors. Further, we also noted it's key for both Microsoft and Sony to avoid going over this price point, and it seems Harding-Rolls agrees.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release sometime this holiday. Below, you can check out the games already confirmed for the consoles.

