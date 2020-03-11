Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Submitted for Ratings

Cyberpunk 2077’s development within CD Projekt Red has reached the point of the game now being submitted to various organizations responsible for rating games. Adam Badowski, head of CD Projekt Red, tweeted about the upcoming Cyberpunk game this week to say the game has just now been submitted to the age rating organizations to see what they have to say about what rating the game should get. While the team waits on that rating to come back, Badowski said everyone is working on polishing the experience and is playtesting the game that looks “better and better with each passing day.”

Badowski’s update on the game was shared on Tuesday where he offered the latest on the game’s development. His message, seen below, said the team was working on polish and technical aspects at this time while they wait to hear about the rating.

We just submitted @cyberpunkgame to age rating agencies around the world (PEGI, ESRB, etc.). While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day! — Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) March 10, 2020

Cyberpunk fans have seen multiple updates on the game’s development and its various features since it was first announced, but things have been a bit quieter ever since the game was delayed. It was originally supposed to release in April which would’ve had the game out in around a month now, but it was confirmed last month that the game had been pushed back to a September release.

Even though it’s been delayed, the game will still apparently be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X eventually. When Microsoft announced its consumer-friendly plans to upgrade people’s games to the Xbox Series X versions whenever they’re available, CD Projekt Red joined the conversation by saying anyone who picks up the game for the Xbox One will get the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it’s available.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

There aren’t any plans to have virtual reality support for the game though, so don’t expect to see that in Cyberpunk 2077’s future. Action figures modeled after characters from the game are being made though to round out collectors’ Cyberpunk collections.

