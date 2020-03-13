Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Week 4: Where to Find Deadpool's Katanas

The next round of Fortnite’s Deadpool challenges is now live to give players a chance to earn some Backbling featuring Deadpool’s katanas, but the catch is that they have to find those katanas first. That’s what the first of the two Week 4 challenges that are now live asks players to do, and like the other challenges, you won’t have to go far at all to find those katanas. Find both of them laying around the headquarters area where you’ve found Deadpool’s other lost items and you’ll be on your way to earning the new Backbling and to eventually getting the Deadpool skin itself.

To start the challenges, head to the secret room in Fortnite where you’ve gone to the computer to access all the other Deadpool challenges since the season started. You’ll notice the first katana right away because it’s been slammed into the mirror right above the computer. Once you check your challenges on the device, back out, and you’ll find that one waiting for you.

To locate the next katana, you can head into the Upgrade Vault area of the headquarters. Over to the left of the area where you see a bunch of guns mounted on the wall, there’s some stuff laying on the floor. One of those things is a katana, the second of two that you need to complete the challenge.

These katanas are pretty much right out there in the open this time and shouldn’t take long at all, but if you’re still having trouble, other Fortnite players like the owners of the Guille_GAG Twitter account put together a helpful visual to show players how to complete the challenge.

[Guide] Deadpool Challenges - Week 4: Find Deadpool's Katanas - deal damage to opponent's structures #Fortnite Reward: Deadpool's Katanas Back Bling. pic.twitter.com/soT0e9lJVz — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) March 13, 2020

The second challenge tasks players with doing a certain amount of damage to structures, so that shouldn’t take long at all if that’s the one you’d prefer to complete in a Fortnite match as opposed to the easy katana pickups.

For Fortnite players who’ve been keeping up with leaks and datamines prior to these challenges going live, you’ll recall that the katana Backbling was first spotted around a week ago when players found the cosmetic in the game’s files. The other Deadpool loot has been things like Sprays so far, so this will be the first Deadpool item players can actually outfit their characters with.

Last week’s challenges showed that Deadpool is actually a Fortnite player himself, though we’ll see many more Deadpool players in the future whenever his skin is released.

