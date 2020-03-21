Unannounced PS4 Horror Game Leaked

A new PlayStation 4 horror game has leaked. More specifically, it looks like Devolver Digital and No Code's Stories Untold is coming to PS4. Word of the narrative driven horror game coming to PS4 comes way of the Pan European Game Information (PEGI), who have leaked the announcement by posting a rating of the game. As you may know, back in January the 2017 horror game came to Nintendo Switch after only being on PC, however, at the moment, there's been no official word of a PS4 port.

"Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique," reads an official pitch of the game. "Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology."

As mentioned above, Stories Untold debuted via the PC back in 2017. Then in January 2020, it came to Nintendo Switch. Upon release, the game was warmly received by critics and horror game fans, garnering a solid 81 on Metacritic.

Stories Untold is available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Four unique stories, with their own settings, gameplay and mechanics.

Play mind-bending text adventures, process radio transmissions and conduct experiments on bizarre artifacts

Gorgeous retro-aesthetic brings back vivid memories, or a glimpse into what was.

Sublime synth-wave horror soundtrack, inspired by 80s horror soundtracks.

Achievements to unlock, and narrative secrets to discover

Genre-hopping: from psychological horror, to tense mystery and terrifying sci-fi; Stories Untold is truly “4 stories, 1 nightmare”.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the PS4, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you picking this one up when it hits PS4?

In the most recent and related PS4 news, Sony has confirmed that PS4 games will run on a boosted frequency when running on a PS5. Meanwhile, there's a massive new PlayStation Store sale live, and within this sale are 5 PS4 games all for $5 or less.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.