Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Reveals New, Free Guardians of the Galaxy DLC Costumes

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to release its latest and greatest DLC, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, this week for Nintendo Switch, and as is typically the case with the game's DLC, that includes new costumes for various characters. One batch of free costumes included in the DLC was last week, and the game recently revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy (along with Thanos) will be getting their own free costumes as well.

Specifically, it's been revealed that Star-Lord, Rocket and Groot, and Gamora will all have "Conquest" costumes added as free DLC, while Drax has a "Thanos Imperative" costume and Thanos himself has an "Annihilation" costume in the same pack. The Shadow of Doom DLC is set to release on March 26th, but the announcement seems to indicate that these Guardians of the Galaxy costumes will be available on March 25th, the day prior to release.

Relive the iconic events that united the space-faring team we know as the Guardians of the Galaxy in these free costumes landing in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Shadow of Doom on 3/26! @NintendoAmerica #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/2b0g4zpPeq — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 21, 2020

It's currently unclear exactly what is included as part of the new DLC, at least in total. It was announced last week that there would be new free costumes for Deadpool, Daredevil, and more. Previously released art shows Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman and what appears to be Doom's castle in the background, indicating that these are the various characters set to be included as playable.

What do you think of the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC so far? Are you excited to check out Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom when it releases in a few days? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive on March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.

