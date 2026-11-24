There are many features to praise in Grand Theft Auto 6, with the game easily being one of the most celebrated in the last decade, but the PlayStation 5 version of the title isn’t without problems. While Xbox Series X|S players of GTA 6 aren’t reporting any big performance issues, those on the PS5 version can tell that frame rates for the game are lacking in some areas. While the PS5 Pro almost eliminates all of these complaints, those without an enhanced edition of the PlayStation 5 console could be left in the dark about why their game isn’t quite acting like it should be.

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In the grand scheme of things, the differences between the Xbox and PS5 editions of GTA 6 are minimal, as they come down to individual console hardware limitations rather than the content of the game. Players on either device can experience the full breadth of GTA 6 with zero changes between versions, engaging with the same innovative world and story that has garnered many positive reviews in the short time since the game’s launch. Yet, those who want their time with GTA 6 to be 100% perfect, the PS5 might be the place to pursue that goal.

Tech Studies of GTA 6 on the PlayStation 5 Has Shown Consistent Frame Drops During Busy Gameplay

A large amount of research conducted by Digital Foundry has tested the performance of GTA 6 on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and the Xbox Series X|S through challenging situations. Digital Foundry put each console through the ringer, testing the game’s performance during highly chaotic segments where there was a lot going on in-game, such as big shootouts with police or driving through dense traffic at full speed. The game’s ability to render and display areas, characters, events, encounters, and other information was solid across the board, but the PS5 lacked in overall frames per second.

Frame consistency is the biggest issue with the PS5, with GTA 6 sometimes struggling to deliver 30 FPS on the console compared to the much smoother Xbox Series X|S. Large, crowded areas tend to cause a few frame dips on the PS5’s end, usually in unpredictable ways that are noticeable, but hard to pin down exactly. This can lead to player frustration easily, especially since there isn’t a particular area, story segment, or other factor to avoid that causes this problem. Thankfully, GTA 6 doesn’t use continual detail systems in-game, creating a balance on PS5 that doesn’t allow frames to dip too harshly.

For those curious, the video below has the entire breakdown of the PS5/Series X|S showdown from Digital Foundry:

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Most players likely won’t be too bothered by this issue, as the shadows and lighting of the PS5 version still are of high quality. That being said, the PS5 edition of GTA 6 doesn’t ray trace any shadows, creating slight visual dips when you’re looking other versions of the game side by side. Instead, ray traced shadows are mimicked on the PS5, using an advanced shadow map solution that makes it seem like ray tracing is in effect during varied lightning effects within gameplay. This becomes obvious in reflections throughout GTA 6, whether in a mirror or water you can see images in.

Despite these pitfalls, overall image quality on PS5 is still good for GTA 6 as a whole. The only problem is within the inconsistencies that the Xbox Series X|S simply doesn’t have, as the aforementioned shadow and reflection limitations aren’t as noticeable in a more stable 30 FPS environment. 4K sharpness also just isn’t consistent at all on the PS5, as its already apparent visual struggles prevent it from achieving that level of smoothness. Rapid camera movements, explosives, and other big clutter on screen make the PS5’s shortcomings easier to identify, through they shouldn’t be a deal-breaker in most cases.

PlayStation 5 Pro Gameplay Still Ranks Highest Among Any Console Due to Extra Features

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Even though the base PS5 has FPS struggles, the Xbox Series X|S’s visual consistencies don’t match up to the PS5 Pro’s depiction of GTA 6. The PS5 Pro actually has ray tracing and visual upgrades, therefore eliminating some of the factors that cause frame drops in the main version of GTA 6 on the PS5. 4K upscaling also makes visuals much smoother, keeping a continual 30 FPS with little to no issues at any point of gameplay. Even during cluttered moments, the PS5 Pro operates excellently, even rendering details at far distances with better clarity than either the PS5 or Series X|S.

Higher resolution reflections allow the game to lock in at 30 FPS, even if players desire to unlock GTA 6 into 40 FPS or even 60 once it arrives on PC. For now, the research points toward the console that, unsurprisingly, was designed to have the best experience possible for the highly anticipated Rockstar game from the ground up. The stability of the PlayStation 5 Pro makes up for the struggles of the base PS5 somewhat, but unfortunately, the majority of players will be on the frame dropping version of the console as the Xbox Series X|S beats it out in terms of performance.

What console are you playing GTA 6 on? Let us know in the comments below!