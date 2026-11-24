Rockstar Games has spent years establishing Grand Theft Auto as one of the most ambitious open-world franchises in gaming, and nothing proves this more than Grand Theft Auto 6. Its open world even surpasses that of Grand Theft Auto 5. The latest entry pushes the series so much further in many ways. However, there is a major area where Rockstar Games have completely failed, and by removing this popular GTA 5 feature, it could be a sign of something terrible to come and could shape GTA 6’s legacy going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Buying vehicles might not sound like an essential feature in a series built around stealing them, but it has become an important part of the Grand Theft Auto experience. There is something satisfying about saving money, purchasing an expensive sports car, and taking it for a drive. It gives players another reason to earn money beyond what the story requires. Removing that freedom from GTA 6 raises questions about why Rockstar would abandon an established feature. More concerning is what this decision could suggest about the developer’s plans for GTA 6 Online and its approach to monetization moving forward.

GTA 6 Removes One of GTA 5’s Best Features

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

One of the best parts of finishing the campaign in GTA 5 was having millions of dollars to spend however you wanted in complete free roam. I blew through so much money filling out my garages and racing through Los Santos. The same was true for boats, planes, and helicopters. Rockstar even expanded these selections through updates, adding vehicles like the Pegassi Osiris and Buckingham Luxor Deluxe to the single-player experience. Purchasing vehicles gave players something to work toward outside the main story.

Unfortunately, GTA 6 handles vehicle ownership considerably differently. Rather than purchasing cars through dealerships or websites, players generally need to steal vehicles and pay to register them as personal vehicles. There are scripted opportunities to get cars throughout the narrative; freely browsing and purchasing them is not an option. It is even worse for planes, helicopters, and boats, as you cannot actually register them permanently and only keep them as long as you have fuel or until you lose them.

One could argue this makes for Jason and Lucia’s “Rags-to-riches” story, and hunting down rare vehicles does encourage exploration. But there is no reason this system couldn’t coexist with being able to purchase vehicles. Rockstar could have introduced its new registration mechanics while retaining traditional vehicle purchases, giving players greater freedom over how they build their collections. This feels like a major step back and could have heavy implications for GTA 6’s future.

GTA 6 Online Could Be the Reason Behind This Missing Feature

image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Considering the success of GTA Online, it’s difficult not to question whether Rockstar is reserving vehicle purchases for the multiplayer component of GTA 6. Buying vehicles is one of the driving factors of its online experience. Over the years, players have gained access to everything from flying motorcycles and weaponized supercars to military aircraft and submarines. Of course, none of these were added to the single-player campaign, even if players could purchase standard vehicles. With this in mind, it makes me worried about how Rockstar will handle this in GTA 6 Online.

Another problem is how expensive purchasing vehicles in GTA Online was. Players often needed to dedicate hours to completing heists, operating businesses, and repeating activities to afford desirable additions to their garages. Alternatively, Rockstar offered Shark Cards, allowing players to purchase in-game currency with real money. This forced players to either grind cash or spend real cash to get the vehicles they want. The pricing on these cards was ridiculous, even by microtransaction standards, and players could be in real trouble depending on how GTA 6 handles this.

If GTA 6 Online follows a similar model, removing vehicle purchases from single-player could make multiplayer the only place players can enjoy traditional vehicle collecting. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was intentional, and if this signals that players will be facing even more expensive Shark Cards or longer grinds. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed that monetization influenced this particular design decision, but its history with GTA Online makes the possibility concerning, to say the least. Considering the time and resources poured into GTA 6, its realism, and attention to detail, the cost could be more than what players expect.

GTA 6 Should Be Expanding Player Freedom, Not Restricting It

image courtesy of rockstar games

What makes this omission particularly frustrating is how much effort Rockstar has put into making GTA 6 feel alive. The world practically begs players to explore every corner, experiment with its systems, and develop their own playstyles. Part of that should have been purchasing an expensive yacht, earning a private jet, or cruising through Leonida in a fancy car customized to your every wish. These are natural additions to an open-world game that emphasizes immersion, and without them, player freedom is limited, and there is very little to actually spend in-game money on, especially near the end of GTA 6’s narrative.

One of my favorite things about open-world games is reaching a point where money no longer dictates every decision. The appeal shifts from survival and progression to enjoying the rewards of everything I have done. GTA 5 understood this perfectly. Purchasing an expensive supercar wasn’t always practical, but practicality wasn’t the point. It was about enjoying the freedom that came with completing the campaign and establishing yourself within its world. This isn’t possible in GTA 6, at least not in the single-player campaign.

Rockstar has created an incredible world with GTA 6, but it is so disappointing that we are limited in how we explore it. Rockstar could still add dealerships and ways to purchase vehicles in an update, but it feels like a weird oversight not to include it from the start if the studio goes this route. This makes me think GTA 6 Online is where this comes in, but players shouldn’t have to enter multiplayer experiences or deal with excessive grinding and microtransactions to enjoy features in past games. It remains to be seen how Rockstar handles GTA 6 Online, but my expectations are low based on the decision to cut one of GTA 5’s best features.