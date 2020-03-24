Dungeons & Dragons Fans Read the Dungeon Master's Guide in Viral Twitter Trend
Dungeons & Dragons fans are reading core rulebooks on Twitter to help pass the time in self-isolation and social distancing. Yesterday, the hashtag #ReadTheDMG went viral on Twitter after Christopher Perkins, the lead story designer for Dungeons & Dragons, posted a video of himself reading the Dungeon's Master Guide as a response to Sir Patrick Stewart reading Shakespeare sonnets on Twitter. Many other D&D fans were inspired by Perkins' example and began reading excerpts from the Dungeon's Master's Guide and other D&D books to help pass the time.
While Dungeons & Dragons players are impacted by the social distancing recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many have turned to online resources to keep their games going. Between video chats and services like Roll20, Dungeons & Dragons players are finding ways to keep rolling dice during this period. Those who can't get together with their gaming groups are also using things like the #ReadTheDMG to stay connected with the community.
You can check out some of the best #ReadtheDMG videos below.
Chris Perkins
If Sir Pat can read Shakespeare, I can read the DMG. Let’s see if this works. #DnDRnR #wotcstaff pic.twitter.com/M3D9nXEd5c— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 23, 2020
James Haeck
In the spirit of @ChrisPerkinsDnD’s #DnDRnR, let’s #ReadTheDMG! #dnd pic.twitter.com/MpMEkzskX3— James J. Haeck (@jamesjhaeck) March 23, 2020
Mackenzie De Armas
Gotta teach my dragon how to properly dungeon during this quarantine! 🐉
Big thanks to @jamesjhaeck for wrangling us together and to @ChrisPerkinsDnD for inspiring this fun little hullabaloo!#ReadTheDMG #DnDRnR https://t.co/iW5OzQv3NQ pic.twitter.com/xnNDkjObgs— Makenzie De Armas ➡️ Mudar 🔥🐍 #TalesFromTheMists (@MakenzieLaneDA) March 23, 2020
Todd Kenreck
Taking a note from @ChrisPerkinsDnD’s #DnDRnR, let’s #ReadTheDMG! #dnd "Not all divine powers need to be derived from deities" https://t.co/PryJPoDjP4 pic.twitter.com/gC8iKmKO16— Todd Kenreck (@ToddKenreck) March 23, 2020
Hannah Rose
Inspired by @ChrisPerkinsDnD, let’s #ReadTheDMG! #dnd pic.twitter.com/PInclRlqKW— Hannah Rose @ Explorer's Guide to Wildmount (@wildrosemage) March 23, 2020
LaTia Jacquise
#ReadtheDMG? Absolutely! Thanks @jamesjhaeck for recruiting a bunch of us, and @ChrisPerkinsDnD for the inspiration ❤️ #DnDRnR pic.twitter.com/pL8LEPTnTT— LaTia Jacquise - #ACNH (@theladytiefling) March 23, 2020
James Introcaso
I am SUPER glad Chris inspired everyone to read the DMG! But what about singing the BG:DiA? Nailed that finale note! #DnDRnR #DnD https://t.co/c3F1eakPyo pic.twitter.com/nLZfUqnPfw— James Introcaso (@JamesIntrocaso) March 24, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.