First Half-Life: Alyx Patch Adds New Movement Options

Half-Life: Alyx, the first iteration in the Half-Life franchise is years, released earlier this week to much fanfare. The VR-only title didn't come out without a few kinks, however, but it seems like developer and publisher Valve is on top of things as the first patch for the game has already released. Chief among the changes? Improved turning options, with a new "Continuous Turn" option with various speed settings.

This sort of update isn't exactly unexpected. Valve came out long before the game released to seriously detail the various movement options available in Half-Life: Alyx, but it seems like the variety of ways to move around simply weren't enough. Part of the complaints about the game, which has received overall favorable reviews, was in response to how it handled turning in certain modes, so the fact that Valve's very first patch addresses this issue seems to indicate the seriousness with which the company intends to treat it.

Here are the full Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.1 patch notes as they appear over on Steam:

Improved turning options in Preferences: Added "Continuous Turn", and associated turning speed options. Renamed "Quick turn" to "Snap Turn" to make its functionality clearer. Added option to disable controller turning.

Improved hand-over-mouth pose usability for Windows MR controllers.

Improved the resolution of impact decals on enemies.

Improved automatic detection of default Quality settings for some machine configurations.

Fixed an issue where some sounds didn't play as intended.

Fixed an issue where the main menu could become less responsive if you had many save games.

Fixed several crashes.

Here's how Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx on its official website:

"Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine's brutal occupation of Earth.

"The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth's most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance."

Half-Life: Alyx is now available for PC via compatible VR headsets. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the first new installment in the Half-Life franchise in years right here.

