GameStop Comments on Possible PS5 and Xbox Series X Delay

GameStop has revealed that it does not anticipate the coronavirus pandemic delaying the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which are currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. The news comes way of GameStop's newest earnings call, where it reassured investors that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are both on schedule, at least for now. According to CEO George Sherman, there's been no indication that either console will miss their respective release date, though it's unclear if this is actual inside information, Sherman speculating, or Sherman trying to inject some confidence into the investors of the retailer.

That said, Sherman did note that not only is GameStop not anticipating a delay for the consoles, the current impact of all product deliveries has been "minimal." Despite this, Sherman does warn investors the first three quarters of this fiscal year could be rough for the retailer. While the coronavirus seems not to be impacting the company's product deliveries, it has interfered with its business and caused some severe public image damage.

At the moment of publishing, all of GameStop's store across the United States remain shut down, however, this could change in April with President Trump aiming to get commerce back on track.

This also comes on the back of DFC Intelligence -- a strategic market research and consulting firm that specializes in market research and strategic analysis of issues in PC game, video game, online game, and multimedia industries -- warning investors that there's a good chance the consoles will be delayed or suffer shortages.

"Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems," said DFC Intelligence, earlier this month. "There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected. Currently, the economy is in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to manufacture and release a high-end new game system has already been severely impacted."

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to release sometime later this year.

H/T, Games Industry.

