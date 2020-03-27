Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Celebrating Their Best Fishing Prizes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are turning to fishing to fill up their museums and earn a lot of Bells in a short amount of time, and those who are having luck with their fishing trips have been showing off some of their best catches lately. This could mean showing off their prizes to whoever has come to visit their island, but for those who prefer to play and fish solo, they’ve taken to social media to present their prizes. The available fish and other creatures are set to change soon when the game’s pool changes next month, so expect to see many more fish on display within the next few days.

Fish in New Horizons can be big or small since they come in a variety of species, but each of them has some sort of value whether you’re handing them over to Blathers or selling them to pay off your house’s loans. Big prizes like the oarfish, sturgeon, and coelacanth have eluded players continuously and led to big successes once they’re caught while other players have just been content to catch the smaller fish and revel in the puns the game has to offer.

PETA would have New Horizons players stay away from fishing entirely, but we all know it’s way too enjoyable and profitable to avoid, so players will rightly keep on fishing regardless to make money and add to their museums. The activity is useful enough in New Horizons that it made the list of our tips for playing the game and making the most out of New Horizons, though there are plenty more tips there for players who need some ideas for what to do and how to do it.

If you get tired of fishing in New Horizons, try something a bit more adventurous and give Spider Island a shot. But until then, you can check out some of the best fishing celebrations below as well as some agonizing defeats from players who’ve been fishing in New Horizons.