PlayStation Russia Is Refusing to Sell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered launched today on PS4, except in Russia. Sony Russia is currently refusing to sell the game on the Russian PlayStation Store. At the moment of publishing, the official Russian arm of Sony hasn't announced why it's barring the game from the Russian PlayStation Store, but it likely has to deal with the controversial "No Russian" level. That said, while Sony hasn't commented on the situation, the official Russian branch of Call of Duty has.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a completely fictional 2009 campaign, recreated in HD quality," writes the official Call of Duty Russia Twitter account. "Sony Interactive Entertainment decided not to sell the game in the Russian PS Store. We look forward to the release of the game in digital form for the PC and on Xbox consoles."

For those that don't know: the "No Russian" level is one of the most controversial levels in video game history. In it, players step into the shoes of Joseph Allen, an undercover CIA agent. Playing as Allen, players are asked to participate in a massing shooting at a Moscow airport to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group. Now, players don't have to actually participate in this level. They aren't forced to shoot. In fact, players can skip the level all together. That said, as you would expect, it caused controversy, especially in Russia.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – полностью вымышленная кампания 2009 года, воссозданная в HD качестве. SIE решили не продавать игру в российском PS Store. Мы с нетерпением ждем выхода игры в цифровом варианте для ПК в https://t.co/44Pv8h7lHL и на консолях Xbox — Call of Duty Russia (@CallofDutyRU) March 31, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is available on the PS4, and for now, only the PS4. It's coming to Xbox One and PC as well, but will be available only on PS4 until April 30.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think PlayStation Russia is overreacting or is it justified to prevent the game's release?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.