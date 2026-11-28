The PS6 and Sony may have just been saved, if new analysis from a prominent financial firm is to be believed. Heading into the release of the PS6, the primary talking point hasn’t been its potential release date, what games are in development for, what features it will add, or what it will look like. The primary talking point suffocating all other conversations about the console has been its price. And that’s because, according to various reports, including an October report, the PS6 will cost at least $1,000. The reporting has suggested $1,000 would be if PlayStation fans are lucky and if Sony is prepared to take a substantial loss on every unit sold.

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There are several contributing factors to increasing costs for Sony, including runaway inflation, the ongoing energy crisis, and shipping delays. The primary contributor, though, is the RAM market, which is incredibly competitive right now due to the massive demand for memory from all of the AI companies sprouting across the globe. Supply can’t meet demand, and there is political pressure and various incentives on manufacturers to priortize AI companies. Previous reporting suggested this problem wasn’t going to improve anytime soon, but BNK Investment and Securities out of South Korea think the situation is about to improve.

According to the firm’s latest published report, memory demand has peaked, and by mid-2027 inventory corrections will happen. In short, this will trigger a “dramatic” price reduction in memory prices. To this end, the firm expects distributors and hardware makers to have inventory cleared by Q3 2027, with orders expected to slow down and prices expected to drop with this.

US Politics May Make the PS6 Cheaper

The firm also notes that the switch in political power in Washington, D.C. — the democratic party taking over the US congress — is expected to slow down data centers going up, which is also going to lower demand.

The democratic party is expected to do this based on pressure from its base; however, both parties are infamous for betraying the interests and mandates of their respective constituents.



All of that said, it’s unclear if Sony has already acquired its material for the PS6. If it has, then this price reduction won’t help it until later down the line. The console hasn’t entered production yet, but how many components Sony has been acquiring in anticipation, we do not know.

Of course, take what is here with speculation. This is all speculation, though it’s from a company that specializes in speculation and market insights. According to recent reporting, the PS6 is currently scheduled to be revealed in March 2027. If this is the case, then it will be released in 2027 as well. For now, though, there is no gurantee of either of these things happening. What PlayStation fans can expect, though, is a PS2 first-person shooter series that hasn’t been seen since the 2010s returning.

H/T, Respawn First.