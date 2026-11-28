There is an AAA first-person shooter now available on PS5 for just $3, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale that drops the PS5 game by 90%. Not only is the game of AAA quality, but it offers up to 40 to 50 hours of content. At $3, PS5 users are getting about 13 to 17 hours of AAA content for every dollar. This is easily the best AAA deal currently available on the PlayStation Store. The game in question is also available on PS4, so this same offer is also extended to users of the last-gen Sony console as well.

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In addition to a $70 game available for $7, PS5 users via the PlayStation Store can now grab 4A Games and Deep Silver’s Metro Exodus, the third and most recent game in the Metro series, which is a sequel to 2013’s Metro: Last Light and the book Metro 2035. The former is notably a sequel to the first Metro game released in 2010, Metro 2033. Not only is this noteworthy based on the price and value alone, but it’s a timely deal because the fourth game in the series, Metro 2039, is around the corner.

Metro Exodus was released in 2019 and proved to be the biggest game in the series to date, both in terms of size and popularity. It also earned the series’ best reception to date as well, coming in at 82 on Metacritic. It also resonated with consumers. This is not only evident by its popularity, but also by its various user review scores. To this end, after more than 67,000 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, Metro Exodus has a 4.53 out of 5-star rating. On a 100-point scale, which is more familiar for most, this is a 91.

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For those unfamiliar with Metro Exodus, it begins with players fleeing the ruins of Moscow on a continent-spanning journey through a post-apocalyptic Russia through non-linear levels and through all four seasons of the year, including the depths of nuclear winter. You play as Artyom, who must find a new home with a group of survivors while facing down dangerous mutants, hostile factions, and the brutal realities of surviving a post-nuclear fallout world. While the game is connected to the previous games, it is largely designed to be enjoyed by newcomers as well. Playing the first two games enhances the experience, but they can be skipped. Better yet, those who want to skip them can simply watch a couple of story recaps.

It is worth noting that Metro Exodus is currently available in the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, giving some PS5 users free access to it, alongside a remake of a classic NES exclusive game. Meanwhile, if this PlayStation Store deal does not tickle your fancy, there is a PS2 exclusive game from yesteryear currently available for a similar price of $2.24 via the same sale.