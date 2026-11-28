A new Mario spin-off game for Nintendo Switch has been teased by an insider. While the wait for the next 3D Mario game continues, Nintendo is apparently planning to release more Mario nostalgia in the form of another spin-off game. This isn’t surprising, as Mario spin-off games litter the library of every Nintendo platform because they are modest investments with consistent and guaranteed track records. In other words, safe investments to pad out Nintendo’s lineup any given year.

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In addition to a new Luigi’s Mansion game being teased, Nintendo fans now have a new tease for a Wario game. The tease doesn’t say exactly what type of Wario game, but unless Wario World is about to be revived, this can only really be a new Wario Land game or a new WarioWare game. And given that the former has been previously rumored, it is almost certainly the former.

As for the tease, it comes from X user No Arms and Legs. For those who do not recognize this name, they previously leaked Spyro the Dragon and Rayman announcements before they happened. Recently, on X, they posted “will wake up soon,” which was a quote-tweet of a wordless post of a gift of Wario sleeping from September. You can see it for yourself below.

will wake up soon https://t.co/fqHwesoIGC — no arms and no legs (@noarmsandnolegs) November 27, 2026

A Forgotten Game Boy Series

Again, this is just a tease that something with Wario is happening, and that it’s apparently going to be revealed soon. In other words, there is a lack of specificity. That said, there aren’t many potential options, and considering the aforementioned rumors, this is presumably a Wario Land tease.

For those unfamiliar with Wario Land, it may be because it’s been dormant since 2008. It’s a Mario spin-off series that debuted in 1994 with the release of Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 on Game Boy. A year later came Virtual Boy Wario Land in 1995. What followed was Wario Land II in 1998, Wario Land 3 in 2000, Wario Land 4 in 2001, and finally Wario Land: Shake It in 2008 via the Wii. The series was never popular, but it got 6 games in 14 years. That’s a good amount. Then it just vanished. To this end, it is long overdue for a return, but given that it’s almost been two decades, and that the series was never very popular, it’s hard to imagine it returning. Where there is this much smoke, though, there is usually fire. Assuming this is a Wario Land tease, it’s the third of its kind from a third insider.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on anything above. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.