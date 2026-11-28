When it comes to Final Fantasy games, most of the mainline entries lack a multiplayer element, but Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could change that. Thanks to a fan project, one mod allows players to independently control different characters within the same game, relinquishing control from AI allies in favor of teams of your friends. While still in its early stages, this fan project has a lot of potential for Final Fantasy fans who’ve longed for a shared experience with the FF7 Remake series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan mod for FF7 Rebirth was created by DreusKB on Nexus Mods, and therefore only works for the PC version of the game that multiple players own. As a disclaimer, DreusKB has listed that this mod does use AI coding in some places, mainly to reverse engineer and modify parts of the game the fan creator needed. Although DreusKB has stated that the AI was used sparingly and under careful supervision, this may be a deal breaker for players to don’t want their systems to fall victim to the risks that come from “vibe-based” AI coding rampant in fan projects these days.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Has a New Multiplayer Mod for Players to Join Up in Parties Together

Courtesy of DreusKB

The multiplayer mod for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is quite extensive, despite its unrefined status compared to other fan projects for the game. The main purpose of the mod is to allow 2-3 players to control different party characters together at the same time, exploring the world and fighting enemies seamlessly. By following the mod page’s instructions, players can activate new settings in FF7 Rebirth to control how many players are joining each other, as well as the layout of the split screens and everyone’s control order of specific characters.

Other modifiers let players adjust smaller in-game features, such as the strength of enemies or the amount of slow-down on the command menu for different characters. Since players are participating in battles at the same time, everyone slows down when one person pulls up the action menu. Careful coordination will give players more chances to chain attacks and spells with each other, forming strategies you couldn’t always perform consistently with AI-controlled allies. Unexpectedly, players can even join into single-player mini-games together through this mod, yet with only one shared control scheme that leads into unpredictable chaos.

Even the prologue of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been adjusted for co-op play, which can be selected in the game’s main menu with the mod installed. Two players can control both Cloud and Sephiroth in a team together, utilizing the overpowered skills of Sephiroth to breeze through that unique section of the game. The novelty of this mod is in how shared all the combat elements of FF7 Rebirth become with it active, making encounters feel like dynamic fights with a team rather than your singular ability to control an entire party’s actions.

Removal of Party Management Systems Is Traded for Better Team Coordination in FF7 Rebirth

Courtesy of DreusKB

The trade-off with every player controlling one character within a three-person party is that you give up control of two members of the team. With the co-op mod, everyone is responsible for their individual character during combat or exploration, rather than one player constantly switching between three characters often. While this does take some of the burden off one player, it does lock them into only the skills, abilities, and possible spells of one figure rather than several. This can create a one-dimensional play style compared to the versatility of controlling a party’s worth of characters, which not everyone will prefer.

That being said, having your friends control 1-2 other characters can be amazing for team coordination, with each having a better grasp of their skills, ATB, Mana, Health, etc. For example, a party with Cloud and Tifa can coordinate together to quickly stagger a stronger enemy in a group, rather than letting the AI-controlled party members target whoever they want. This can lead to bosses going down faster, but having multiplayer doesn’t just act as a combat benefit. Secrets are easier to find when multiple players are working together to comb an area map, making progress through different FF7 Rebirth regions coordinated.

AI Coding in Some Places Make This Mod Incomplete Compared to Some Multiplayer Projects in Other Games

Unfortunately, the nature of the project as of this time of writing means that its multiplayer comes with a number of pitfalls. For starters, to enable multiplayer, Cloud must be traveling through areas or participating in story segments where he has other people around him. In addition, this mod only exists as a couch co-op mod, meaning that players can’t join up through an internet connection into the same game. While second or third players can teleport to any other player’s locations at any time, sometimes FF7 Rebirth gets confused at which player is “leading” the party through different sections.

Different Chapters of the game may have different characters directing the party, with some scripted scenes disabling co-op at those times. Despite these problems, the mod’s creator is confident in how the project avoids some of those segments, with initial reports being favorable to the core multiplayer content working most of the time. With another, similar mod existing in Final Fantasy 7 Remake from the same creator, this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth project is not one many players expected, but one they are growing to appreciate quickly.

What are your favorite mods for different Final Fantasy games? Let us know in the comments below!