Rockstar Games set an incredibly high bar with Grand Theft Auto Online, giving players the first multiplayer game in the series. More than a decade of updates, community creations, and memorable experiences have given players countless reasons to return to Los Santos. Naturally, fan expectation has turned to Grand Theft Auto 6 and its eventual online experience. However, with Grand Theft Auto 6 pushing the series toward greater realism, its multiplayer faces an interesting challenge. The technological advancements that make Vice City such an impressive open world could also work against the qualities that made GTA 5 Online so entertaining in the first place.

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Much of GTA Online’s fun and chaos came from how arcadey GTA 5 was. Some of the best memories come from ridiculous police chases, poorly planned heists, and custom races that quickly descend into chaos. GTA 6 dropped this in favor of slower and more methodical gameplay. That doesn’t necessarily mean GTA 6 Online will be a disappointment, but it does leave me wondering how this will affect the multiplayer experience, particularly when it comes to creating custom game modes and maps. Can GTA 6 Online reach the same heights as GTA 5 Online?

GTA 6’s Realism Could Work Against Its Multiplayer

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One of the greatest strengths of GTA 5 Online is how accessible its sandbox is. Driving is forgiving, gunplay is straightforward, and the physics engine enables ridiculous encounters. Players can launch sports cars off mountains, survive spectacular crashes, and immediately return to whatever trouble they were causing. This all leans into the arcade feel of GTA 5 and offers an unpredictable nature to the Online’s gameplay that feels the most free of any game in the series.

My biggest concern with GTA 6 Online is that Rockstar’s pursuit of realism could come at the expense of this freedom. More sophisticated animations, realistic vehicle handling, and elaborate environmental interactions could make for a better single-player experience without necessarily improving multiplayer. Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a good comparison. Its deliberate pacing and attention to detail are among its greatest accomplishments, but these same qualities don’t lend themselves to the fast-paced gameplay that makes GTA Online so enjoyable.

Realism isn’t inherently bad, but there is a difference between an immersive experience and an entertaining multiplayer sandbox. It’s hard to imagine experiencing the same chaos in GTA Online when GTA 6 adds multiplayer. If every action becomes more grounded and deliberate, some of the spontaneous entertainment could disappear. Rockstar could retain its arcadey mechanics for multiplayer, but that would clash with the overall direction of Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 Could Struggle to Replicate GTA 5’s Custom Games

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Another reason GTA 5 Online has remained entertaining for so long is its community-created content. Rockstar’s Creator tools have allowed players to build everything from elaborate stunt races to unconventional deathmatches like Cars vs. Snipers. Bending the game’s mechanics in fun and creative ways helped keep GTA Online alive for so long. The simplicity of these mechanics makes experimenting with different ideas rewarding and relatively easy. GTA 6’s realism could actively hinder this.

I think back to the transition from Halo: Reach to Halo 4 and Forge World. Creating custom maps was my favorite part, but the difference in the creator killed this for me. While Halo 4 introduced improvements such as object duplication, magnetic placement, and enhanced lighting, it also launched without certain precision editing functions available in its predecessor. Having more advanced technology didn’t automatically make every aspect of creating custom content better, as it was more difficult to master.

GTA 6 Online could encounter a similar problem. More complex physics, environmental systems, and gameplay mechanics could introduce additional complications when designing custom games and maps. Rockstar could certainly overcome this through accessible creation tools, but there is no guarantee that building and testing custom activities will be as straightforward. I’d rather have a somewhat limited creation system that encourages everyone to experiment than an incredibly sophisticated one that intimidates casual creators.

GTA 6 Online Being Different Could Be a Good Thing

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Despite these concerns, GTA 6 Online could offer something its predecessor never fully embraced through official multiplayer features: dedicated roleplaying experiences. GTA Online already has incredibly popular roleplaying servers, and Red Dead Redemption 2’s realism leans into this as well. A more realistic open world would be particularly well suited to players interested in establishing businesses, developing characters, and creating their own stories.

There is also the possibility that a different approach to multiplayer could encourage Rockstar to reinvest in single-player content. Grand Theft Auto 5 never received a traditional story expansion, despite early statements that it would. The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony in Grand Theft Auto 4 showed how Rockstar could revisit an existing open world through different characters and stories. Vice City deserves similar treatment, regardless of how successful its multiplayer component becomes.

GTA 6 Online doesn’t need to replace GTA 5 Online. There is room for both experiences, and Rockstar shouldn’t feel obligated to spend another decade following the same formula. A more grounded multiplayer experience with greater opportunities for roleplaying, alongside continued support for single-player content, would be a welcome change. GTA 6 should establish its own identity when it comes to its online experience, even if it means sacrificing some of the ridiculous fun that made Los Santos so memorable with friends.