A 13-year-old game from the late PS3 and Xbox 360 era is finally coming to a Nintendo platform with a new release on the Nintendo Switch this Sunday, November 29. For those who do not know, a Sunday release is peculiar and extraordinarily rare, making the release even more noteworthy. There’s no Nintendo Switch 2 version releasing alongside this Switch version, so those on the newer Nintendo console will have to settle for accessing the game through backward compatibility. That said, anyone who wants to play the game on Switch on November 29 will need to fork over $24.99.

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In addition to a new free game, this weekend Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users will be able to check out The Wolf Among Us Remastered. The Wolf Among Us debuted all the way back in 2013. At the time, the Wii U was the primary Nintendo console. Many games skipped the Wii U, and this was no exception. Back on October 29, a remaster of the game was released on all modern platforms, minus Nintendo platforms again. Now, this is being remedied.

The original game was notably developed and published by Telltale Games. It’s an episodic adventure game, so each episode has its own Metacritic score, but generally the game earned 80s. It’s not among 2013’s best games, but it was a bit of a sleeper hit with a cult following. After more than a decade, it’s getting a sequel from the new Telltale Games, which is not the original Telltale Games. The original shut down. This is a different company, but it’s the same name and owns much of Telltale’s IP. This sequel is no doubt why the original game got remastered. And for those looking forward to the series’ contnuation, the reception of the remaster is a positive sign. To this end, it has an 82 on Metacritic and notably very high user review scores.

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One of 2013’s Best Narrative Games

The game, for those just learning about it, is an adventure game where the dialogue and action decisions you make over the course of the game influence the story and eventually lead to different endings. As for the game itself, it is based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic series, and stars Bigby Wolf, aka the Big Bad Wold. In Fabletown, where justice isn’t clean, Bigby is an investigator who must get to the bottom of a string of brutal murders, which means investigating crime scenes, interrogating suspects, and eventually uncovering a dark conspiracy in a place where myths and legends live secretly among us.

As for the remaster, it mostly just enhances the visuals of the game, which is about all it needed in the first place. Gameplay is minimal. It’s a narrative-driven game, and the narrative is as good in 2026 as it was in 2013.