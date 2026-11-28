RuneScape players should mark December 2 on their calendars, as developer Jagex is preparing to offer 10 days of free membership to new and eligible returning characters. The limited-time promotion will give qualifying players access to members-only content without needing to purchase a subscription, making it an great opportunity for newcomers and veteran adventurers to experience more of the long-running MMORPG. The offer begins alongside several improvements to the game, giving players solid incentive to check back in.

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According to Jagex’s official Return to RuneScape page, the free membership period runs from December 2 through December 12, 2026. However, the promotion isn’t available to every existing account. New characters qualify automatically, while returning characters must not have held an active membership since June 2, 2026. That means players who have been away for at least six months can potentially return without immediately paying for access to the game’s membership content.

RuneScape’s Free Membership Trial Begins December 2

Courtesy of Jagex

The promotion could be a sizable perk for those players who have only experienced RuneScape as a free-to-play game. Membership opens access to numerous useful perks, including additional areas, quests, skills, and activities that aren’t available through the standard free experience. Giving qualifying players 10 days to explore that content provides an opportunity to see just how much more the MMORPG has to offer before deciding whether a paid subscription is worthwhile in the long run. Returning players can also use the trial to catch up on content they may have missed during their absence.

Jagex is also using December 2 to introduce improvements intended to make the game more welcoming to new and returning adventurers. The Adventure Guide will help players identify activities and objectives as they progress, offering a clearer sense of direction instead of leaving them to figure out what to pursue next. Meanwhile, the Remastered Journey will provide a much needed refresh for the early-game experience, beginning with players’ first steps in Lumbridge. Jagex has described this as a longer-term effort, with further improvements planned for 2027.

Image Courtesy of Jagex

There is one important distinction for longtime fans: the free membership offer applies to the main version of RuneScape, not Old School RuneScape. Players hoping to use the promotion for Jagex’s retro-inspired MMORPG shouldn’t expect it to apply there. Existing subscribers also won’t need the trial, while accounts that have held membership since June 2 won’t meet the returning-player eligibility requirement.

For anyone who has been considering a fresh start or thinking about returning to RuneScape December 2 offers a convenient opportunity to do so. The 10-day window is limited, however, so eligible players will want to take advantage of it before the promotion ends on December 12.