Although they no longer exist together, Telltale Games‘ legacy has a lasting impact, especially on the Borderlands series of first-person looter shooters. Every Borderlands game are fast-paced, action-packed FPS titles where players can explore violent settings together, gathering various gear for deep character builds. The run-and-gun gameplay of the Borderlands games does mean their stories can get lost in players’ minds, but Telltale managed to tell one of the most compelling narratives in that universe that fans still look back at fondly.

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Telltale is no stranger to creating interesting adaptations of certain IPs, from The Walking Dead to Batman, creating deep, interactive stories with branching paths players can decide the outcome of. Yet, perhaps Telltale’s biggest strength is maintaining the tone of the worlds they create games out of, such as the cynical and tragic apocalyptic themes of The Walking Dead or the tense medieval political atmosphere of Game of Thrones. For their Borderlands adaptation, the art style of Telltale’s games and the nature of their story telling seemed to merge perfectly, creating arguably their most celebrated game.

Tales From the Borderlands: A Telltale Game Series Is Perhaps the Best Spin-off for That Series

Tales from the Borderlands was Telltale’s first and only foray into the Borderlands games, telling a story between the events of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. This 2014 title almost acts like a more direct sequel to the events of Borderlands 2, a game that players often describe as the pinnacle of the series. This game is almost like an interactive movie, much like all Telltale games, but features almost an exact aesthetic to the original Borderlands titles. This isn’t something Telltale did often, already showing a higher quality of adaptation than players were expecting at the time.

This game follows two characters, Hyperion employee Rhys and the Pandora con-artist Fiona as they attempt to open a signature Vault that usually is wound to the main plot of any Borderlands game. Instead of constant shooting, Tales from the Borderlands is more subdued and interactive, having players interact with the world rather than blow it up. That being said, many systems from classic Borderlands adventures remain in this game, such as the ability to collect loot, gather cash, and spend that cash on new gear. Divided into five Episodes, this game has an evolving story that changes based on players responses to dialogue and quick-time events.

What makes this spin-off better than something like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is how it expands upon what was possible in a typical Borderlands game. Most Borderlands games are light on story and character development, but Tales of the Borderlands has a rich narrative with every important NPC. Besides Rhys and Fiona, there is a huge roster of interesting characters, including deeper stories about fan-favorites, such as the Borderlands 2 cast like Handsome Jack, Zer0, Mad Moxxi, and Mordecai. Other beloved characters like Claptrap return too, generating the best kind of Borderlands humor for players to enjoy.

Mainline FPS Looter Shooter Borderlands Titles Tend to Overshadow the Great Story in Telltale’s Project

The Borderlands games have much deeper mechanics than something like Tales from the Borderlands, but that is a disservice to just how well fans received this spin-off in comparison to some mainline entries. Nearly every Episode of the game’s story was well-received by audiences, especially Borderlands fans who loved how it brought them back to the most nostalgic setting for the franchise. The final Episode in particular was the subject of vast critical acclaim, with some labeling it as the best story Borderlands have ever told.

By comparison, Borderlands 3 was heavily criticized for its story, which tried to hard to be comedic without any real severity in its narrative. Both Borderlands 2 and Tales from the Borderlands do a good job at balancing humor and real stakes, with compelling character moments alongside absurd, over-the-top sequences. This same criticism carried over to Borderlands 4, where gameplay and world design were great, but the narrative lacked an earnestness that Tales of the Borderlands had.

Quick Humor & Comic Styles Helped Tales From the Borderlands Inspire Other Great Narrative Games

The snappy humor and comic-book art style of Tales from the Borderlands arguably solidified Telltale’s style more than their Walking Dead series, but that direction would carry over beyond the studio’s existence. The recent release of Dispatch built a totally unique IP with superheroes and narrative-focused storytelling, with an art style that reflected what Tales from the Borderlands created. While it couldn’t rely on nostalgia from Borderlands 2, Dispatch still released to incredibly positive reviews, helped in part by the same episodic release structure that the Borderlands spin-off also did.

While two very different games, Dispatch shares a lot of the same structure and tone as Tales from the Borderlands, balancing serious moments with quick humor to create an organic story. With surprisingly deep gameplay too, Dispatch and Tales from the Borderlands are games players can come back to easily, making different choices to impact the story in unique ways. While Telltale Games might not be around anymore, it’s no surprise that Dispatch‘s team has people who worked on Tales from the Borderlands, once again emphasizing the impact of that spin-off’s legacy.

What Telltale game is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!