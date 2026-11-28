Grand Theft Auto 6 players have discovered a clever way to add a police vehicle to their personal collection, even though the game normally prevents them from keeping one. The trick involves a rather unusual vehicle spawn in Mariana County, where a regular pickup truck can occasionally appear with Sheriff equipment. Reddit user u/Fireboy759 deserves credit for uncovering the discovery and sharing it with the community, giving players a rather simple way to get their hands on a personal police truck.

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, Fireboy759 explained that a Construction Bison can sometimes spawn as a Sheriff-equipped version instead. The important detail is that the game apparently doesn’t recognize this particular truck as a proper police vehicle. Instead, it treats it as an ordinary Bison, meaning players can take it to a vehicle shop and register it as their own. That’s a pretty significant distinction for anyone who has tried to add an actual police cruiser to their garage.

GTA 6 Players Can Keep a Sheriff-Equipped Bison

Bison Spawn – Image Courtesy of u/Fireboy759 (reddit)

The discovery is rather neat because registering the vehicle doesn’t strip away all its police equipment, meaning you can keep full access to it. The truck retains its Sheriff livery and working sirens, while players can also use its radio. It can even be customized at a mod shop, giving owners some freedom to turn their unusual new ride into something more personal. The lightbar can also be knocked off through damage, adding another interesting detail to an already unusual vehicle.

Finding the right truck requires a little patience, however. The Construction Bison spawn in Mariana County doesn’t always appear with Sheriff equipment. Sometimes players will find the standard construction version instead. Fireboy759 explained in the discussion that switching between Jason and Lucia can reroll the spawn, provided the two characters are separated and far enough away beforehand. Players can repeat the process until the police-equipped variant appears.

There are a few things worth keeping in mind before modifying the truck. Respraying it removes its unique police livery, and the game warns that the original appearance cannot be purchased again. The sirens also don’t make other vehicles pull over, since the game still treats the truck as a regular pickup despite its police equipment. It’s a personal police vehicle in appearance, but it won’t give players all the authority over actual law enforcement.

While this is very likely a bug, this is an excellent find for GTA 6 players who have wanted to own a police vehicle without relying on a conventional workaround. Fireboy759’s discovery offers an interesting exception to the game’s usual vehicle restrictions, and the community response suggests plenty of players are eager to try it themselves. If you’ve been looking for a new addition to Jason’s or Lucia’s garage, this Sheriff-equipped Bison might be worth hunting down.