A Nintendo Switch game that is normally $50 on the Nintendo eShop is now available for $2.49, courtesy of a gigantic 95% discount that is live between now and December 1. There is notably no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, but those on the newer Nintendo console can play the game through the magical power of backward compatibility, so this offer is applicable to Switch 2 users as well. And at a 95% discount, there’s no reason to sit on this deal hoping for a better one to come in the future because you aren’t going to get a bigger discount than 95%.

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On top of an $80 game discounted to $8, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users will find LEGO Ninjago for $2.49 on the Nintendo eShop. The aforementioned deal is relevant because it is for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition. In short, there are some amazing deals right now for LEGO fans on the Nintendo eShop. As for LEGO Ninjago, for those unfamiliar with the game, it was released in 2017 by developer TT Fusion and publisher WB Games.

As the name implies, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — as it is officially titled — is a video game adaptation based on The LEGO Ninjago Movie released in the same year. It is also the second spin-off video game and the third game in The LEGO Movie franchise. And it’s decent for what it is, as evidenced by its 76 on Metacritic and positive user reviews. The Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews, but the game is on other platforms that do allow for this. To this end, it has an 86 on Steam, an 85 on the PlayStation Store, and an 80 on the Xbox Store.

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2017 LEGO Game

As for the game itself, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game puts players into the shoes of a group of ninjas — Lloyd, Kai, Jay, Cole, Nya, Zane, and Master Wu — who are defending their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. The movie experience plays out across eight different locations in the game, and as the roster of characters suggests, it supports co-op of up to four players. If you like LEGO games, you will probably like this one. If you don’t like LEGO games, this one isn’t going to make you a believer.

Those who do end up checking out The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game via the Nintendo Switch eShop sale should expect to put at least 6 hours into the game to simply mainline it. Add side content to the mix, and this figure is more like 10 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need to spend about 20 hours with the LEGO game.