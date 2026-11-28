Grand Theft Auto 6 players have found plenty to enjoy in Rockstar Games’ latest open-world adventure, but one surprisingly basic feature is testing their patience. It’s not a difficult boss, an especially frustrating mission, or some complicated gameplay mechanic. It’s an ATM. Yes, something as ordinary as depositing money has become a source of frustration for players, who can’t quite understand why Rockstar made such a simple interaction so unnecessarily tedious.

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The , where a post highlighting the frustration of depositing money at ATMs attracted thousands of upvotes. The complaint is fairly straightforward: players cannot simply enter the exact amount they want to deposit. Instead, they must use controller inputs to scroll through the available amount, with the adjustment speed increasing as they hold the controls. In other words, trying to deposit a specific amount can turn into a surprisingly irritating exercise in precision.

GTA 6 Players Want Rockstar to Make Using ATMs Less Frustrating

Image Courtesy of u/TeleboxStudio (reddit)



It might seem like a small inconvenience, but the problem becomes more active when players regularly need to manage their money. Carrying cash is a risky act GTA 6, as getting killed or arrested results in losing the money on hand. Depositing funds is therefore an important part of keeping earnings safe, particularly when players are saving up for expensive purchases. Unfortunately, putting money away can sometimes feel like a bigger challenge than actually earning it.

What’s particularly amusing is how straightforward the proposed solution is. Players want a numerical keypad that lets them enter exactly how much money they want to deposit or withdraw. Others would prefer adjustable increments, allowing them to move through larger amounts without carefully navigating the existing selector. It’s hardly an elaborate request, especially for a game with the technological ambitions of GTA 6.

The frustration has also appeared in other community discussions, suggesting that the original Reddit post isn’t an isolated complaint. Some players have even compared the system unfavorably with the banking interface in Grand Theft Auto 5, which offered preset amounts. Considering how much Rockstar has expanded and refined its open-world systems over the years, it’s a little strange and surprising that something as fundamental as managing money has become such a sticking point.

As of now, Rockstar hasn’t publicly addressed the complaints or announced any changes to the ATM system. Players will have to continue wrestling with the amount selector until a potential update offers a better solution. It’s certainly an unusual problem for one of gaming’s most anticipated releases to have, but apparently even the smallest everyday interactions can become a headache in Los Santos. At least robbing a bank doesn’t require players to spend quite so long deciding how much money to deposit or take out.