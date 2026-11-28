While Grand Theft Auto 6 has placed a major focus on the romance between Jason and Lucia, players have been obsessed with Mandy and whether or not she is a possible romance option. A video has been circulating on the internet showing Jason and Mandy in an intimate moment, suggesting that it took 17 attempts before the pair finally got together. However, those hoping to replicate the encounter will find themselves wasting their time, as the video doesn’t accurately represent what players can do with Mandy in Grand Theft Auto 6.

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The video in question is not from GTA 6, even though it features characters from the game. Instead, it is AI-generated and depicts an impossible gameplay moment. While many players actively want to romance Mandy over Lucia, this is not possible. Any attempts to date Mandy will fail, and this video is just fan-created content. Mandy is certainly interested in Jason, but our protagonist has no interest in her whatsoever. No amount of persistence, dialogue choices, or neglecting Jason’s relationship with Lucia will unlock the intimate encounter depicted in the viral GTA 6 video.

Is Mandy a Romance Option in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Mandy isn’t the only woman players want Jason to end up with either. Vicky and Mami have also been popular picks. Sadly, GTA 6 only has Lucia as a relationship option despite Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas featuring a dedicated dating system. The relationship system is incredibly sophisticated, and Rockstar has specifically built it around Lucia and Jason.

The viral video is also a reminder to be skeptical of supposed hidden features in GTA 6, especially when they involve unusually specific unlock requirements. In Mandy’s case, there is no secret romance option waiting to be unlocked, and players are better off spending their time exploring Leonida or improving Jason’s relationship with Lucia rather than attempting to seduce Mandy for an eighteenth time.