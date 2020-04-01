Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Changes Two Game Modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have two different twists on popular game modes to test out after Infinity Ward updated the playlists for the game this week. One of those game modes is a variant of Cyber Attack in Modern Warfare while the other is a new take on the Plunder mode that’s found in Call of Duty: Warzone. The two new game mode types are live now in Modern Warfare and Warzone, and players who take part in those modes or anything else in the games’ online modes this weekend will be able to get twice the experience during a Double XP weekend.

Activision introduced players to the two new game modes called Plunder: Blood Money and Cyber Attack Pro in the publisher’s weekly update on what’s happening in Call of Duty. The different take on Plunder, the game mode in Warzone where players look to amass as much cash as possible, has players going on the offensive more instead of completing the more passive contracts to earn their money.

“Get more buck for your bang… Plunder: Blood Money is live now and this mode variant dishes out more in-game Cash for taking down your opponents,” Activision said about the game mode. “Expect a Cash Drop for each kill and extra in-game Cash for completing Bounty Contracts or eliminating foes via a Finishing Move. Jump into Plunder: Blood Money and get after the kills and the Cash.”

To play the second of these updated game modes, you’ll have to actually own Modern Warfare since it’s a game mode in that game’s multiplayer playlist. Cyber Attack Pro sees respawns turned on in the mode, so while you don’t have to worry about reviving your teammates, you’ll have to instead worry about having to deal with opponents more often since they’re also going to be respawning.

“Up your game in Cyber Attack Pro, which inserts an added twist into this already tactical objective mode,” Activision said. “Now, instead of needing to revive your teammates, respawns are enabled, creating frenetic and fast-paced gameplay. Find the balance between completing the objective and eliminating enemies.”

Of course, some Call of Duty players might not even being playing online right now anyway, at least not until they’ve finished up their playthrough of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. The remastered game was finally announced this week, but as the name suggests, it’s only the campaign mode and not anything to do with multiplayer nor Spec Ops.

