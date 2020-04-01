Nintendo Switch Gets a Surprise Release From the Developers of Shantae

Hot off the heels of the Nintendo Switch exclusive title Vitamin Connection, developer/publisher WayForward surprise released a new game for the handheld hybrid today. Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche was not built from the ground-up for the platform the way Vitamin Connection was, but it certainly looks every bit as quirky as the last game that WayForward released. This is not technically an April Fool's Day prank, but Cat Girl Without Salad initially was a gag that debuted on April 1st, 2013. WayForward decided to go ahead and release the game in 2016 as a Humble Bundle exclusive. Now, Nintendo Switch fans can get a chance to check out the title for themselves!

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche is a 2D, sidescrolling, shoot-'em-up. Taking the mix of genres one step further, Cat Girl Without Salad also features weapon power-ups inspired by a number of other video game genres, including puzzle games, sports titles, platformers, RPGs, rhythm games, and more. As such, Cat Girl Without Salad features references to games such as Ms. Pac-Man and Dance Dance Revolution. With voice work by Christina Vee (Shantae, Vitamin Connection), and an eclectic cast of villains, the game certainly looks promising. The title's PC version was fairly well-received, so fans of WayForward's unique sense of humor should find a lot to enjoy.

Given how frustrating April Fools' Day can be for most video game fans, it's a bit of a relief to see WayForward celebrating the day in a way that actually gives gamers something tangible to enjoy, rather than a tease of something that won't actually see release. At the very least, it should give fans of the company something to tide them over until the May release of Shantae and the Seven Sirens!

Happy April Fool's Day! But this ain't no joke: Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche just got a surprise release on Nintendo Switch! Get this absurd genre-breaking shoot-'em-up from the eShop today! https://t.co/gLdQ35YQVL pic.twitter.com/5j6Lc9wR8x — WayForward (@WayForward) April 1, 2020

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche is currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $7.99. No other console platforms have been announced for the game, as of this writing.

