Grand Theft Auto Actor Urges Fans to Stop Believing Crazy GTA 6 Rumors

The video game rumor mill is currently being dominated by a few games and franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, or more specifically GTA 6. It seems like every week there's a new GTA 6 rumor, and according to Ned Luke -- the actor behind Michael Townley in Grand Theft Auto 5 -- you shouldn't believe any of them.

"They said GTA 6 is going to be set in Vice City... how do people get all of this information on what is going to be what? People, do you not understand -- do not believe anything you see on the Internet [about GTA 6]," said Luke during a stream with Shawn Fonteno, the man behind fellow GTA 5 character Franklin Clinton.

Luke continued, noting that there's a lot of clickbait and misinformation out there, and that unless it's coming directly from Rockstar Games, you shouldn't believe any of it.

Now, this is probably nothing more than a denouncement of the metric ton of "leaks" and rumors about GTA 6 recently. However, others have suggested that this is also a denouncement of the rumors circling the game, including the biggest one: that's set in Vice City, at least partially. This is possible, but I think this is looking into things that aren't there. This simply sounds like Luke urging fans to stop getting caught up in the rumors and "leaks," and just wait for Rockstar Games to announce something. And this is good advice. There's a lot of misinformation floating around about the game. You shouldn't right off every rumor and report about the game and Rockstar Games, but if it sounds too good to be true, it's probably because it isn't true.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of GTA 6. That said, for more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the rumored game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

