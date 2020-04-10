Rumored PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch Game Deconfirmed

This week, Sony revealed the official controller for the PS5, dubbed the DualSense. Despite the reveal, we still don't have many salient details about the PS5, and this also applies to the Xbox Series X, though not as much. Meanwhile, we know virtually nothing about the games that will be available on either console. That said, one game wwe do know will be coming to both is CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, which is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even Google Stadia. The suspicion has been the open-world role-playing game will be at the launch of both consoles, but CD Projekt Red has confirmed this will not be the case. According to the Polish studio, these versions will come later.

"In terms of Microsoft's console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you'll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen," said CD Projekt SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski. "However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that's going to come later, we haven't announced when and I don't have a new comment here on that."

As you can see, not only does Nowakowski confirm the game won't be available at the launch of either console, but notes the game isn't simply going to be ported to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Nowakowski refers to the port as a "full-blown next-gen version," suggesting there could be considerable difference between the game depending on what generation of machine it's running on.

As you will know, Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most ambitious games of this generation, and is set to push the PS4 and Xbox One to their absolute limits. In other words, there's a good chance the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be the places you want to play the game if you don't own a high-end gaming PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. It's currently poised to debut on September 17, 2020.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, today CD Projekt Red revealed new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC details.

