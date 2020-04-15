Pokemon Reveals First Look at Afternoon With Eevee Sylveon Funko, Release Date

✖

Pokemon has officially revealed the release date and the first look at the upcoming Sylveon Funko from the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line of figures. You might recall that last year saw the release of the A Day with Pikachu line of Funko figures, and they were apparently popular enough to spawn a second set all about Eevee and its various evolutions that's set to release through October of this year. The Sylveon figure is set to go live next for ordering next week on April 21st at 9AM PT/11AM ET via the online Pokemon Center for $14.99.

The figure, as you can see below, is basically just the character prancing a bit in some field with flowers. It's not particularly involved, but then again, how exactly do you convey "Fairy-type Pokemon" in a figure like this, anyway? Even with being a little plain as far as these sort of figures go, it looks to be a nice addition to the line so far.

If you somehow missed the initial announcement of the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line of Funko figures from Pokemon, here is the upcoming release schedule after Sylveon:

May: Glaceon

June: Flareon

July: Espeon

August: Jolteon

September: Leafeon

October: Umbreon

🎀 Who: Sylveon

🌸 What: Serving florals for spring with @OriginalFunko

📍 Where: #PokemonCenter

📅 When: April 21 at 9 a.m. PT

➡️ Details: Find them here, US Trainers! https://t.co/towSc5LLrd pic.twitter.com/bP0hcJ2gTA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 15, 2020

What do you think of the new Sylveon Funko? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases next week? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Sylveon Funko from the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line is expected to release on April 21st at 9AM PT/11AM ET via the online Pokemon Center for $14.99. But if history is any indication, it will quickly rise in price via secondhand sellers once the production run is sold out. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.