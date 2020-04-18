Fortnite X-Force Update: How to Salute Deadpool's Pants

The ninth week of Fortnite's Deadpool challenges are live, and as a result, millions are currently searching for Deadpool's shorts and saluting his pants. Why? Because this week's challenges unlock a very special X-Force style skin for the character. That said, if you're having trouble locating Deadpool's pants, well, you've clicked on the right link.

First thing first, you need to find Deadpool's shorts. To find these bad boys you will need to head to Midas' room in Fortnite HQ. Here, they will be laying on the big chair right next to the character. Once you click on them, you're ready to go salute Deadpool's pants.

To do this, you will first need to locate the pair of hero pants. That said, we've already done this for you so there's no need to spend all day looking or clicking on the Internet. The pants are located in Sweaty Sands on the top of a tall building in the eastern part of the location. Of course, expect a fight when you land there because there's going to be a lot of players going for those pants.

And that's it. That's all you have to do and you will unlock the cool new X-Force skin for Deadpool. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any other way to get the skin, so if you're behind on challenges, well you're stuck playing catch up.

For more coverage on Fortnite -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles of the free-to-play battle royale game by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, it looks like Epic Games is preparing to host an in-game Fortnite concert featuring Travis Scott, which will likely come alongside a new Travis Scott skin. Meanwhile, a slab of new cosmetics leaked this week, including new skins, emotes, backpacks, harvesting tools, sprays, and more. You can check them all out in one place via this link.

