2025 PC Game Now 100% Free on Steam for Limited Time

A PC game released in 2025 — back on October 24 — is 100% free on Steam for a limited time. More specifically, the PC game is free for all Steam users until January 10. Those on Steam Deck interested will have to test compatibility for themselves, as Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” The good news is, unlike most times, Steam Deck users don’t have to pay anything to find out the results. As for the game, it is a smaller release, but for fans of one nostalgic Sega series, in particular, it’s worth checking out.

Until January 10, all Steam users can grab M4Doom’s Billie’s Wheelie for free. And as you can see in the trailer below, this 2025 PC game is heavily inspired by the classic Sega series, Super Monkey Ball. Unfortunately, it does not have the same level of polish and production value, but it is nonetheless pretty good. To this end, it has a 100% approval rating with Steam users.

A Co-Op/PVP Game With Great User Reviews

For those just hearing about this game, which will be most, Billie’s Wheelie is an adventure racing platformer that can be played with up to eight other players via both co-op and PvP. The game is a challenge rush game, where you play as a hamster in a ball who is chasing records and collecting cheese pieces on the way.

“The game is a fun, arcade-style experience, simple yet refreshingly unique,” reads one of these user reviews. “Movement feels smooth and responsive, and while it takes a bit of skill and patience to master, it’s very rewarding once you get the hang of it.”

A Cheaper Super Monkey Ball

If you like Super Monkey Ball, then this game is probably going to scratch some itch. If you don’t, then it probably won’t. The best Super Monkey Ball games — the classic ones — are not available on Steam, while the newer ones, which aren’t as good, are, but they aren’t cheap, let alone free. To this end, one of the aforementioned user reviews does call Billie’s Wheelie “We Have Super Monkey Ball at Home,” which is a fairly accurate descriptor. It’s not the biggest and best game, nor a great Super Monkey Ball clone, but it is free, and there is some enjoyment to be had for fans of games like this.

