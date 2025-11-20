8BitDo’s Rare 40th Anniversary Controller Gets a Big Black Friday Price Cut

Whether you sailed the seas in Sea of Thieves, tag-teamed as Toads in Battletoads, or went full backpack with Banjo-Kazooie, there’s no denying Rare’s iconic footprint across gaming history. Now, 8BitDo’s pulling back the curtain with the Ultimate 3-Mode Wireless Controller – Rare 40th Anniversary Edition, and it’s every bit as nostalgic as it is modern. Draped in Rare’s signature blue and gold, the controller’s covered in visual Easter eggs and subtle nods to decades of pixel-powered storytelling. The controller first launched in August and quickly sold out, but it is back in stock here on Amazon with a huge Black Friday week price cut to boot. For a limited time, it’s $71.99, which is 20% off list.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

8BitDo x Rare 40th Anniversary Controller: Design With Legacy in Mind

Rare x 8BitDo Ultimate 3 Gaming Controller / 20% off Hall Effect Joysticks

Pro Back Buttons

Compatibility with Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, Apple, Windows PC & Android buy it on amazon

This isn’t some re-skinned generic pad with Rare slapped on the box. From the golden zinc-alloy D-pad to the playful inlays featuring franchise silhouettes, the craftsmanship feels like a tribute, not a gimmick. The design bridges generations, nodding to Donkey Kong Country, Viva Piñata, and Perfect Dark, while still feeling right at home in today’s competitive ecosystem.

Whether you’re mashing through Killer Instinct combos or testing your patience in Cuphead, this controller delivers a premium feel without losing the charm of the games that shaped us.

8BitDo Rare Edition Compatibility Across Xbox, PC, Apple, and Android

Rare x 8BitDo Ultimate 3 Gaming Controller / 20% off Hall Effect Joysticks

Pro Back Buttons

Compatibility with Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, Apple, Windows PC & Android buy it on amazon



Under the hood, the 8BitDo Ultimate isn’t coasting on nostalgia. Hall Effect joysticks fight off stick drift. The upgraded impulse triggers deliver vibration feedback so tight you’ll feel every kraken splash in Sea of Thieves or recoil from Joanna Dark’s arsenal in Perfect Dark Zero. Add in two pro back paddle buttons for that FPS edge and three custom profiles you can toggle mid-match? You’re basically holding a cheat code. It also comes with a built-in charging dock that magnetically snaps the controller into place. It even auto-reconnects when you lift it.

This thing is more versatile than a golden banana in Donkey Kong 64. It supports wireless 2.4G for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows, while Bluetooth keeps it ready for Apple devices (including macOS, iPadOS, even visionOS) and Android. You could start a match in Fortnite on Xbox, jump to mobile Minecraft, and wrap the night with some Apple Arcade on your iPad and that’s all without switching controllers.

And yes, the 8BitDo Ultimate Software X gives you full control for tweaking every setting down to the vibration pattern. It’s like training your own Rare Pokémon.

Is the Rare 40th Anniversary Controller Worth It for Xbox and PC Gamers?

This controller is a mashup of museum-grade tribute and esports-ready hardware. For Rare fans, it’s a celebration. For Xbox and PC players, it’s a powerhouse. And for everyone else, it’s a reason to finally finish that Banjo-Tooie run you never completed.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.