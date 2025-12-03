One of Steam’s Most Played Games Is Getting 3 Big Updates in 2026

2025 has been a great year for smaller games. Sure, massive releases like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Battlefield 6 soaked up a lot of the mindshare when they dropped, but games like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2 show that small teams can still make a huge impact on the industry. One game that’s emerged from relative obscurity to sell more than 1 million copies in just over a month is Ball x Pit. The rougelite brick-breaker is the latest in a long string of hits for publisher Devolver Digital and has put developer Kenny Sun and Friends on the map as one of the more inventive devs out there. Thankfully, the good times aren’t ending anytime soon for Ball x Pit fans.

To celebrate crossing 1 million copies sold, Ball x Pit recently shared a massive announcement. Kenny Sun and Friends revealed that three new updates are on the way in 2026. We don’t know a ton about what’s coming with these updates, but the team promises New balls, evolutions, buildings, characters, and more. So expect a lot more of what you love about Ball x Pit.

While we don’t know specifics about each update, Kenny Sun and Friends have shared their names. The first update launches in January and is called the Regal update. It will feature “Hunters molded by high society.” Next is the Shadow update, which brings “Hunters steeped in the art of deception. That one is scheduled for April. Finally, the Naturalist update launches in July and adds “Hunters that deal in extreme necessity.”

Best of all, these three updates will be free to players who already own Ball x Pit. That’s a smart way to pump Ball x Pit full of content and drive new players to it. That said, it is worth noting that this string of updates only gets the developers through the first half of 2026. Of course, delays might push things back, but it would not be too surprising to see Ball x Pit add more content to its 2026 calendar, potentially adding paid DLC to the mix.

That’s been very successful for Vampire Survivors, which is basically a cousin of Ball x Pit. Developer Poncle has given fans plenty of bang for their buck with free updates to Vampire Survivors, but also loves to partner with or parody other games to create paid content that supplements the free stuff. We haven’t seen Kenny Sun and Friends do anything with paid content, but given Ball x Pit‘s success so far, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it announced next year.

Either way, there’s going to be plenty of Ball x Pit content to dive into next year. We should learn more about what’s coming in the Regal update relatively soon, since it’s set to launch in January 2026. Once we know that, it should give us a better idea of what to expect from the rest of the updates as well.

