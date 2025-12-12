A 2025 Game Awards Winner Is Currently On Sale for 60% Off

If you tuned into The Game Awards this year or caught the replay, it’s easy to feel like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home every prize. Admittedly, the turn-based RPG had quite a good year, but it wasn’t the only winner at this year’s show. And it’s also not the only Game Award winner you can get on sale on Steam right now. Clair Obscur is running a thank-you sale of 20% off, but another Game Awards prize winner has an even better deal. 2025’s Best Ongoing Game, No Man’s Sky, is currently 60% off.

Best Ongoing Game is a bit of an unusual category at The Game Awards. While most prizes go to games that released during that same year, Best Ongoing Game rewards those live-service titles that just keep delivering for fans. And this year’s list had some solid contenders, including Marvel Rivals, Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail. But No Man’s Sky took the win, and it also just so happens to be 60% off on Steam now through December 17th. So if you’re curious about what makes No Man’s Sky an award-winner, now might be a good time to grab it on sale.

Is No Man’s Sky Worth Playing in 2025?

The first accolade to recommend jumping into No Man’s Sky is its Best Ongoing Game win this year. The open-world survival crafting game first released back in 2016, so it’s got a decent track record of new content and keeping players engaged. It has achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam from its recent reviews following the latest major update on November 7th. If you’re at all interested in open-world games set in space, especially ones with a multiplayer element, No Man’s Sky is probably up your alley.

Now, in terms of the current deal, is it a good one? The game is typically priced at $59.99, so the 60% off discount brings it to just $23.99 on Steam. That isn’t a new record low or anything, but it does match the game’s lowest recorded price on Steam according to SteamDB. So, this is the best price we’ve had for No Man’s Sky in its history on Steam. You’re not likely to get it for a better price any time soon, so it’s a deal worth grabbing if you want to check out the game.

Other PC Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Already own No Man’s Sky, or curious what other great discounts you can grab for PC games right now? Here are a few other ongoing game deals you might want to check out before they’re gone.

As I previously mentioned, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is 20% off on Steam right now, which coincides with its big free DLC update.

If those new Star Wars games have you excited, you can circle back for Star Wars Outlaws at 70% off on Steam now through December 18th.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is 20% off on Steam now through December 18th as part of a Bandai Namco publisher sale you might want to check out.

For the moment, only Expedition 33 and No Man’s Sky are running Steam discounts following The Game Awards. So, if you’re interested in picking up any other nominees or trophy winners this year, you’ll be paying full price, at least for now.

