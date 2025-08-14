Breath of the Wild & Valheim Fans Have a New Survival Game to Look Forward To

Many gamers credit Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with completely changing the script for open-world gaming. From its breathtaking graphics to true freedom of choice, Breath of the Wild changed the Zelda franchise and open-world gaming. Since then, many gamers have been chasing that same feeling, to varied success. Now, a newly announced game just might deliver those BOTW vibes, with a survival crafting twist that makes it perfect for Valheim fans, too.

On August 14th, indie game studio CyancookGames unveiled its first game, Of Peaks and Tides. Though this is the studio’s first game, the team is comprised of industry veterans from Tencent who previously worked on Diablo Immortal and Naraka Bladepoint. Now, the team is ready to share its first project, and it’s an ambitious one. To get a first look at the beautiful graphics of this upcoming open-world survival game, check out the official Of Peaks and Tides trailer below:

The game trailer shows off a first look at the beautiful, mythical world that players will explore in Of Peaks and Tides. It also gives a first look at some survival gameplay elements, including building, crafting, and riding mounts. In all, the game looks to combine the beautiful open-world art of BOTW and crafting mechanics like Minecraft or Valheim to create a beautiful new gaming experience.

What We Know About Of Peaks and Tides So Far

In Of Peaks and Tides, gamers step into a world inspired by Eastern mythology. As a member of the Nolands, players will navigate the vast open world, commune with adorable creatures, and work to survive in a realm plagued by calamities. Its Steam page description says the game combines “chill farming” and “serious survival,” making it perfect for those who like a challenge, but not too much of one.

Players will battle monsters in ARPG-style combat and contend with natural events, including floods, sandstorms, and more. Players can also turn these natural events, as well as local plant life, to their advantage in battle. When it comes to offering choices for players, the game’s interactive environment will truly make everything feel like a resource that players can leverage to craft their world.

Image courtesy of Cyancook Games

For the Valheim fans out there, Of Peaks and Tides also incorporates robust base building and survival mechanics. Players will forage for resources, craft powerful weapons and tools, and work to re-establish their tribe. The overall vibes are less intense than what you get from Valheim, but exploration are survival nevertheless play a vital role in this new game.

According to the game’s newly launched Steam page, Of Peaks and Tides will support both single-player and online co-op. This new open-world survival game will arrive for PC via Steam in 2026. The exact release date has not yet been announced, but players can wishlist Of Peaks and Tides on Steam now to stay up-to-date when new information is available. Just make sure to check out those PC specs first, because a game with these graphics will require a bit more from your rig.

Are you interested in playing Of Peaks and Tides when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments below!